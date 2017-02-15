News By Tag
Advancement In Global Flexible Electronics Market Valuating To USD 33 Billion By 2024
According to a new market research report published by Inkwood Research, the flexible electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.68% to 2024.
The peculiarity of flexible circuits, raising consumer electronics industry, light weight and compact structure, environment-
Flexible market components include a flexible display, flexible battery, flexible sensor, flexible memory, photovoltaics.
The market mainly prevails over flexible displays and is anticipated to remain unchanged during the forecast period. Low power consumption, flexibility, and reliability are few of the aspects of flexible electronics which has boosted its use in applications in various consumer electronic products.
Flexible electronics consists of numerous applications in the field of consumer electronics, automotive, medical, healthcare, energy, power, defense and others.
View full report here: https://www.inkwoodresearch.com/
Consumer electronics persists to have the largest market share in flexible electronics market which is contributed by the rise in the tremendous demand of smartphone market. China leads in the number of smartphone users.
Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder in the global flexible electronics market.
India, China, and Japan are determined to be top rising countries in the flexible electronics market. Growing consumer electronics market is ascribed by the growth of china's market.
High improvement in the flexible electronics market has attributed the consumer electronics market to a great extent. Never the less, commercialization of products is still a task for manufacturers. Manufacturing and processing of flexible electronics is a tedious and time-consuming process which is still a holdback for manufacturers to overcome.
Major players in the flexible electronics market covered in the report include Samsung electronics co. Ltd., LG electronics, EInk holdings Inc., First Solar and 3M.
Samsung is the largest shareholder in the market through its worldwide recognition and notable revenue in flexible electronics. Brand new product launch is the key plan taken by companies to raise its share in the market. Samsung is renowned as world's largest manufacturer of mobile phones and smartphones.
The global flexible electronics market report provides competitive landscapes, market drivers, trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges in this market. The report estimates the current size and the future growth potential of the market across diverse applications, technologies, verticals, types, and regions. The outlook of the report additionally comprises of mergers and acquisitions, strategies, product portfolios, agreements, partnerships and collaborations amongst the key players.
