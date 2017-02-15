News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Dental Device Market with Focus on Digital Dentistry Market: (2017-2021)
The report provides brief regional/country analysis of the Asia Pacific, China and Korea. Regional/country analysis include market sizing in terms of value as well as volume. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecasted period.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global dental device market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
A brief company profiling of major market players namely Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Zimmer Biomet and Henry Schein has been provided in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.
Company Coverage
Dentsply Sirona
Danaher Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
Henry Schein
Region/Country Coverage
Asia Pacific
China
Korea
Executive Summary
Dental devices are set of tools used by dental profession to provide dental or oral treatment. These tools are mainly used to examine, manipulate, treat, restore and removing teeth. Dental devices are useful in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of various dental diseases. Dental devices are categorized into several types to encompass the types of equipment that every practice needs in order to treat patients. Dental devices are broadly classified into seven categories namely preventive, restoratives, large equipment, implants, prosthetics, orthodontics and endodontic.
A new era has developed in the field of dentistry with the help of technological advancements known as digital dentistry. Dental device that combines digital or computer-controlled components in contrast to that of mechanical or electrical alone in oral treatment is digital dentistry. Digital dentistry has several advantages over the conventional dental devices. Digital technologies introduced in the dental market are: CAD/CAM, CBCT, digital scanner, digital x-ray and lasers etc.
The global dental device market witnessed an upsurge during the period 2015-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2017 to 2021 at a rapid pace. Major factors contributing in the growth of the market are rising aging population, rising middle class income in emerging economies, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and rising dentist penetration in both developed as well as developing nations.
In the forecasted period, market will be pushed by increasing dental tourism, revolutionary technological advancements, and health insurance companies to cover dental expenses and introduction of digital solutions in the market. In spite of high growth, market is still facing certain challenges that are hampering the growth of the market. Challenges encountered by the market are high cost of equipments, growing demand for refurbished equipments, fluoridation measures for decay prevention and growing taxes on medical devices.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: Dental Device Segment
Figure 2: Digital Dentistry Technologies
Table 1: Traditional Implant v/s Digital Implant
Figure 3: Treatment Process of Traditional vs Digital Implant
Figure 4: Global Medical Device Market by Value; 2015-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 5: Global Medical Device Market by Value; 2017-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 6: Global Medical Device Market Share by Region; 2016
Figure 7: Global Medical Device Market Share by Product; 2015
Figure 8: Global Dental Device Market by Value; 2015-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 9: Global Dental Device Market by Value; 2017-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 10: Global Dental Devices Market Share by Product; 2015
Figure 11: Global Dental Device Market CAGR by Country; 2015-2022E
Figure 12: Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market by Value; 2015-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 13: Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market by Value; 2017-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 14: Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Share by Region; 2015
Figure 15: Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market CAGR by Region; 2015-2020E
Figure 16: Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market CAGR by Country; 2015-2020E
Figure 17: Global Dental CAD/CAM Software Market by Value; 2015-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 18: Global Dental CAD/CAM Software Market by Value; 2017-2021E (US$ Million)
Figure 19: Global Dental CAD/CAM Market Share by Segment; 2015
Figure 20: Global Dental X-Ray Detector Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 21: Global Dental X-Ray Detector Market by Value; 2017-2021E (US$ Million)
Figure 22: Asia Pacific Dental Device Market by Value; 2016-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 23: China Dental Imaging System Market by Volume; 2015-2016 (Units)
Figure 24: China Dental Imaging System Market by Volume; 2017-2021E (Units)
Figure 25: China Intraoral Sensor Market by Volume; 2015-2016 (Units)
Figure 26: China Intraoral Sensor Market by Volume; 2017-2021E (Units)
Figure 27: Korea Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Value by Product; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 28: US Proportion of Adults missing One Tooth or More
Figure 29: Global Middle Class Population; 2009-2030E (Billion)
Figure 30: Number of Implants per 10000 Inhabitants by Country; 2015
Table 2: Global Dental Device Market Players by Financial Comparison
Table 3: Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Market Players by Financial Comparison
For further details, kindly visit :
http://www.daedal-
Rajeev Kumar
(Business Development Manager)
Address: 36 SFS Flats
Paschim Vihar
New Delhi-110063
Mobile: +91-9811715635
Tel: +91-120-4553017
Mail ID - info@daedal-
Contact
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
***@daedal-research.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse