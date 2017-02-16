News By Tag
QuadLabs launches Global Market place for business travel with Travel Solution & expense management
QuadLabs,the world's leader in travel technology during Business Travel Show 2017 announcing launch of Global market place for business travel with strong travel management solution and expense management tool.It is primarily designed to facilitate.
In backend travel management solution empowers travel Management Company to automate their processes to fulfill travel business need. Travel agent can manage global corporate profile, corporate policy compliances, approval-workflow, and corporate credit and deposit policy. The system can also generate various reports for corporate and supplier reconciliation.
"Our travel management tool with integrated global marketplace gives total control of corporate travel program, by delivering the right travel content to business travelers with policy enforcement, workflow management, robust global capabilities and increased visibility through real-time reporting, which also helps corporate to manage unmanaged travel " Said the CEO Mr. Gaurav Chiripal.
