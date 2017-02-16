 
QuadLabs launches Global Market place for business travel with Travel Solution & expense management

QuadLabs,the world's leader in travel technology during Business Travel Show 2017 announcing launch of Global market place for business travel with strong travel management solution and expense management tool.It is primarily designed to facilitate.
 
 
GURGAON, India - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Travel marketplace empowers corporate to procure content from Global TMCs, Regional OTAs and global travel suppliers. The internal engine connects to various GDSs, Supplier system and content providers to provide comprehensive set of travel deals and corporate fares in the single system. It provides relevant and cheapest available fare to employee as per the company policy and approval workflow from various TMCs and OTAs. Through strong integrated self-booking tool "Travog" employee can create the booking and manages pre and post booking expenses.

In backend travel management solution empowers travel Management Company to automate their processes to fulfill travel business need. Travel agent can manage global corporate profile, corporate policy compliances, approval-workflow, and corporate credit and deposit policy. The system can also generate various reports for corporate and supplier reconciliation.

"Our travel management tool with integrated global marketplace gives total control of  corporate travel program, by delivering the right travel content to business travelers with policy enforcement, workflow management, robust global capabilities and increased visibility through real-time reporting, which also helps corporate to manage unmanaged travel " Said the CEO Mr. Gaurav Chiripal.

QuadLabs Technologies (http://www.quadlabs.com/) headquartered in India with offices in Brazil and UAE is a premier travel technology company with a focus on delivering world-class technology products to the travel industry. They specialize in intelligent solutions which have a high degree of adaptability to distinct business processes within the travel domain. Their product is a proven platform with several deployments across Europe, USA, Asia, Middle East, Australia, Africa and Latin America and is highly adapted by each market

Media Contact
QuadLabs Technologies Pvt Ltd
+911246636999
***@gmail.com
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
