TrainingCreatively.com Offers Comprehensive ISO 20000 Elearning Online Course

 
 
logo.
logo.
 
LONDON - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- London, England, 21-Feb-2017: Trainingcreatively.com offers ISO 20000 elearning courses online. There are different levels of ISO/IEC 20000-Foundation and Practitioner. In the foundation level, the basic knowledge of the candidate is tested. Questions are based on the typical IT service provider genre. Unless this level is passed, the practitioner level test cannot be taken. To pass Practitioner level test, the candidate has to sit for either of these following exams, which are APMG ISO/IEC 20000 Foundation, The BCS ISO/IEC 20000 Foundation or ITIL Foundation. You can also go for auditor level exam. Candidates taking this exam are known to understand IT Service Management and the requirements of ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 principles. Those taking this course should have three years of experience in conducting audits.

The ISO/IEC 20000 Online Course by Training Creatively has an amazing 95% pass rates. Students also have the option of retaking the exam. Students are provided study material and other aids to pass the exam. Candidates can give the online foundation exam conveniently from home or office from their laptop or computer with internet connectivity, a web cam and microphone. When a candidate is ready for exam booking, Training Creatively provides study materials, videos, quizzes, exercises, study guides, podcasts, official syllabus, sample exam questions, case studies, tutor email support along with exam guidance. Students are provided online access to the ISO/IEC 20000 course up to sixty days.

With the Trainingcreatively.com online course, candidates get a good grip of the principles of IT Service Management but also get practical and theoretical knowledge to clear the exam. They get a firm grasp over ISO/IEC 20000 standard and ITSM and use best practices in ITSM. Issues regarding applicability, eligibility and scoping certification, readiness assessment and certification audits are also learned.

Doing this course will not only benefit the individual but also the organisation they work for! By hiring candidates with ISO-IEC-20000 certification, businesses can implement well-defined processes and enhance productivity with the help of increased expertise. Service management best practices can be implemented thus lowering costs and risk in the long term. Organisations are able to work as per international standards.

With Trainingcreatively.com, you will be able to get complete module support and assistance along with highly accredited trainers to help you take and pass this exam.  All of this with assurance of quality teaching and affordable prices is an added bonus. Please visit http://www.trainingcreatively.com/ for more information.

For more details contact:

Creative Consulting and Training Ltd

Email: info@trainingcreatively.com (mailto:)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8500 4534 (United Kingdom)

Address: Suite 156, Rosden House,

372 Old Street,

London, EC1V 9AU.

Contact
Creative Consulting and Training Ltd
***@trainingcreatively.com
