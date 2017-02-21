News By Tag
TrainingCreatively.com Offers Comprehensive ISO 20000 Elearning Online Course
The ISO/IEC 20000 Online Course by Training Creatively has an amazing 95% pass rates. Students also have the option of retaking the exam. Students are provided study material and other aids to pass the exam. Candidates can give the online foundation exam conveniently from home or office from their laptop or computer with internet connectivity, a web cam and microphone. When a candidate is ready for exam booking, Training Creatively provides study materials, videos, quizzes, exercises, study guides, podcasts, official syllabus, sample exam questions, case studies, tutor email support along with exam guidance. Students are provided online access to the ISO/IEC 20000 course up to sixty days.
With the Trainingcreatively.com online course, candidates get a good grip of the principles of IT Service Management but also get practical and theoretical knowledge to clear the exam. They get a firm grasp over ISO/IEC 20000 standard and ITSM and use best practices in ITSM. Issues regarding applicability, eligibility and scoping certification, readiness assessment and certification audits are also learned.
Doing this course will not only benefit the individual but also the organisation they work for! By hiring candidates with ISO-IEC-20000 certification, businesses can implement well-defined processes and enhance productivity with the help of increased expertise. Service management best practices can be implemented thus lowering costs and risk in the long term. Organisations are able to work as per international standards.
With Trainingcreatively.com, you will be able to get complete module support and assistance along with highly accredited trainers to help you take and pass this exam. All of this with assurance of quality teaching and affordable prices is an added bonus. Please visit http://www.trainingcreatively.com/
For more details contact:
Creative Consulting and Training Ltd
Email: info@trainingcreatively.com (mailto:)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8500 4534 (United Kingdom)
Address: Suite 156, Rosden House,
372 Old Street,
London, EC1V 9AU.
Page Updated Last on: Feb 21, 2017