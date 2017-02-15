Ojashvi Scholarship for 200 Hours Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India

Yoga Teacher Training Scholarship

--registered Yoga School ,is providing partial scholarship for deserving aspirants of Yoga practitioners to carve the path of Yogic life as yoga teacher through itsThe spokesperson of the school said, On account of International Yoga day , which is celebrated on 21st June , the school is pleased to share the joy of this celebrations with many of the students taking part in this scholarship batch being organized formYoga has been the science of the universal love and compassion and the love of the sharing, In line with these Yogic Principles the school management is always putting an effort to promote and propagate the benefits of Yoga to everyoneThe course is being organized in Rishikesh. This small temple town is famous for the tranquility and serenity which is conducive for the study and practice of.The school is located on the bank of the river Ganges in the picturesque location of the beautiful majestic foot hills of the Himalayas. The school has excellent infrastructure facilities for the study and practice of Yoga. The participating students are accommodated in the private room/Cottage with all the basic amenities of the modern life for their comfortable stay.The curriculum of this training program meets the international credentials of Yoga teaching and the course is recognized with Yoga Alliance USA. Training modules are carefully chosen by the expert committee of the school so that the student can imbibe these teachings in their personal Sadhana and teaching practice too.Experienced Teachers of the school will teach the Asanas , Parnayama ,Mudra Bandhas, Relaxation techniques like Yoga Nidra and the cleansing techniques to the students. Students will also learn the classicalThe seats to this programme are limited and they are being offered on First come first serve basis, Interested participants are required to send their application to participate in the training program.The selected students are provided with 100% exemption in their tuition fee, the participants are required to bear the cost of food and accommodation during this training period.The successful students are provided with course completion certificate which will enable them to register as RYT 200 with Yoga Alliance USA.For further details visit the link:Ojashvi Yoga ShalaOM Blessed Cottage, Badrinath Road, Distt - Tehri Garhwal, Tapovan Rishikesh, Uttarakhand 249152 India+ 91-135-244-2700+ 91-987-185-8149info@ojashvi.comojashviyogashala