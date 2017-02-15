 
News By Tag
* Buy Excavator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Eqpt.in is the Online Platform Where Construction and Mining Professionals Compare and Buy Excavator

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Buy Excavator

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Construction and mining industry professionals in India who have to make informed purchase decisions and choose the right equipment, can now compare and buy excavator and other heavy duty machines on Eqpt.in. This is an online platform that lists thousands of suppliers of heavy duty equipment used by the construction and mining industries. When purchasing such equipment on this portal, a buyer normally considers priorities like, the brand of the equipment and whether it is what he wants. The buyer also considers whether the equipment fits the requirements of his project and if the cost of the equipment is within his budget.

On Eqpt.in, project managers from the construction and mining industries looking to buy excavator machines or other equipment, can look up the widest range of make, variant and prices of equipment that effectively answer all the questions in their minds. In a price-sensitive market like India most buyers want the best at the most competitive prices which is absolutely fine because it means the buyers know very well, what they want. This portal will allow the user to compare excavator machines across make, variants, specifications, features and price.

Eqpt.in is a platform with a growing list of close to 300 excavator machines offered by suppliers from different parts of the country. A buyer has the option of looking up the location of the supplier nearest to him before comparing the make, specifications and price of the equipment he needs. A buyer looking to buy excavatormachines or other heavy duty equipment on this website will get a great experience navigating because it is simple and easy. He gets to compare the equipment from a growing list of different brands having numerous variants, specifications and prices.

Without having to go anywhere, the buyer gets accurate and comprehensive information including the cost of the listed machines. At the end it is the buyer's decision and if he is not satisfied with what he saw on the site and wants more information, he can always contact customer service at Eqpt.in and get his queries resolved.

For more information:

Visit: http://eqpt.in/comparison/earth-moving-equipments/excavat...
End
Source:EQPT
Email:***@eqpt.in Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eqpt.in News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share