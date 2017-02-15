News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eqpt.in is the Online Platform Where Construction and Mining Professionals Compare and Buy Excavator
On Eqpt.in, project managers from the construction and mining industries looking to buy excavator machines or other equipment, can look up the widest range of make, variant and prices of equipment that effectively answer all the questions in their minds. In a price-sensitive market like India most buyers want the best at the most competitive prices which is absolutely fine because it means the buyers know very well, what they want. This portal will allow the user to compare excavator machines across make, variants, specifications, features and price.
Eqpt.in is a platform with a growing list of close to 300 excavator machines offered by suppliers from different parts of the country. A buyer has the option of looking up the location of the supplier nearest to him before comparing the make, specifications and price of the equipment he needs. A buyer looking to buy excavatormachines or other heavy duty equipment on this website will get a great experience navigating because it is simple and easy. He gets to compare the equipment from a growing list of different brands having numerous variants, specifications and prices.
Without having to go anywhere, the buyer gets accurate and comprehensive information including the cost of the listed machines. At the end it is the buyer's decision and if he is not satisfied with what he saw on the site and wants more information, he can always contact customer service at Eqpt.in and get his queries resolved.
For more information:
Visit: http://eqpt.in/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse