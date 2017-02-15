News By Tag
A Chicago Airport Car Service Changes Perspectives
By relying on the best service, you'll be traveling in comfort and style.
Air travel today can be hectic. It can be frustrating. It can even cause and increased level of stress and anxiety. People who travel regularly, especially business travelers, understand what a car service to O'Hare International Airport can offer them. They also understand how beneficial it can be to have a limo service waiting for them when they return.
Chicago Limousine Service has been providing transportation for more than two decades. They have one of largest fleets of luxurious, late-model limos as well as minibuses and coach buses. They can handle groups of just about any size, from individual travelers to school age children up to 4,000 at any given time.
They also offer immediate billing, can handle last-minute reservations, and their drivers are some of the safest in the industry. In fact, when it comes to a Chicago airport limo service, no other company can match Chicago Limousine Service for their safety and on-time service record.
They also monitor incoming flight status and have the latest GPS navigation equipment installed on every vehicle, which helps to ensure not only will you arrive at the airport on time, regardless of traffic delays and other tie-ups, but even if your return flight is delayed, either due to mechanical or weather related issues, someone will be there to meet you.
Few other companies can boast the types of amenities and dedication to customer service that Chicago Limousine Service offers. When you need a limo service to O'Hare, make your first call to Chicago Limousine Service. They are available 24/7 at 312.757.4634. Their website, for more information or to make a reservation online, is www.chicagolimousinerentals.com.
About Chicago Limousine Service:
Chicago Limousine Service has become a leader in the area for Chicago charter buses, limos, and even party buses. They've done this through an unmatched dedication to customer service and support, immediate billing, an impeccable safety and on-time service record, and maintaining only the best, most reliable late model limos and buses. For more than 20 years, they have been providing transportation services to people throughout Chicago and the surrounding region.
Chicago Limousine Rentals
(312) 757-4634
info@chicagolimousinerentals.com
