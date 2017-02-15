News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
xyzReptiles Offering Baby Argentine Black & White Tegu Lizards For Sale April 1st
xyzReptiles will be offering Baby Argentine Black and White Tegu Lizards for sale to the public starting April 1st for the second season since they started operations in 2015.
The staff at xyzReptiles has been working hard to set up the perfect indoor enclosures for these beautiful creatures and has also been making sure that the proper lighting and heating requirements are met for every little baby Tegu Lizard that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper diets have also been prepared for these ground dwelling lizards that will include a mixture of canned foods, rodents and insects.
"We are delighted to have these amazing pet lizards (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/
Argentine Black and White Tegu Lizards are from Argentina originally but in the past few years have found a second home in sunny South Florida. They grow to an impressive size of over four feet long. They have a brightly green colored face and head as juveniles that turns white as they mature. They have a triangular shaped head and a body that resembles a monitor lizard's with the males of the species developing strong jowls that give them a bull dog head's appearance.
About xyzReptiles:
xyzReptiles is an eCommerce company based in Miami, FL. The online reptile store offers quality reptiles for sale (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/
Contact
xyzReptiles
***@xyzreptiles.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse