Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

xyzReptiles Offering Baby Argentine Black & White Tegu Lizards For Sale April 1st

xyzReptiles will be offering Baby Argentine Black and White Tegu Lizards for sale to the public starting April 1st for the second season since they started operations in 2015.
 
 
MIAMI - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida's leading online reptile retailer is at it again with another fantastic reptile species for sale starting next month. Locally sourced Baby Argentine Black and White Tegu Lizards will be available for sale from one of the most reliable suppliers of reptiles and reptile products on the market. These animals are seasonal and are also available in limited numbers so this is a rare chance to obtain one of the most sought after reptile species around.

The staff at xyzReptiles has been working hard to set up the perfect indoor enclosures for these beautiful creatures and has also been making sure that the proper lighting and heating requirements are met for every little baby Tegu Lizard that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper diets have also been prepared for these ground dwelling lizards that will include a mixture of canned foods, rodents and insects.

"We are delighted to have these amazing pet lizards (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/reptiles/animals/lizards/) in stock once again", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "these brightly colored reptiles are seasonal and only available once a year so the opportunity to keep and feed them as well as get them to our loyal customers is one that we cherish".

Argentine Black and White Tegu Lizards are from Argentina originally but in the past few years have found a second home in sunny South Florida. They grow to an impressive size of over four feet long. They have a brightly green colored face and head as juveniles that turns white as they mature. They have a triangular shaped head and a body that resembles a monitor lizard's with the males of the species developing strong jowls that give them a bull dog head's appearance.

About xyzReptiles:

xyzReptiles is an eCommerce company based in Miami, FL. The online reptile store offers quality reptiles for sale (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/) and a large selection of reptile pets and supplies at discount prices. All animals are shipped via FedEx Next Day Air and come with a Live Arrival Guarantee. The company was founded in April of 2015 and launched their website www.xyzReptiles.com in late July of the same year. While the founding of the company is recent the managing members have over 25 years of reptile breeding experience and husbandry.

