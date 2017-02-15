News By Tag
Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan is Named Director of Laboratory Operations at World Stem Cell Clinic
World Stem Cell Clinic in Chennai is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan to the position of Director of Laboratory Operations of their medical laboratory and treatment clinic. Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan brings administration and laboratory experience and intensity to his new position at World Stem Cell Clinic to insure a smooth operation.
Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan is a Doctorate in Philosophy (Biotechnology/
Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan was instrumental in our SOP's, ISO 9001:2015 and GLP documents and enforcement of same at World Stem Cell Clinic.
He said the patient management team at World Stem Cells Clinic offer medical information on the stem cell treatments provided by the doctors, help patients arrange transportation to Chennai and within the city, hotels, medical records procurement, and basically ensure that their every need is met.
Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan says, "we will treat you like family!"
He will make sure everyone is working under the guidelines set forth by under ISO 9001:2015 and cGTP World Stem Cells Clinic ( http://worldstemcellclinic.com )provides Stem Cell Treatment for stem cell treatment for Autism, COPD, Fuch's disease, Glaucoma, Macular degeneration, PAD, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, Burns, Diabetic foot ulcer, and a Dermatology and Cosmetic Department with the support of the operating theater, laboratory, doctors and hospitals in Chennai. They endeavor to provide the best care possible at a competitive price while providing documentation of all treatments that can be used to provide better future care and scientific data to the medical industry.
