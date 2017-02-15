 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan is Named Director of Laboratory Operations at World Stem Cell Clinic

 
 
Gokuladhas
Gokuladhas
 
CHENNAI, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- World Stem Cell Clinic ( http://worldstemcellclinic.com ) in Chennai is pleased to announce the appointment of  Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan to the position of  Director of Laboratory Operations of their Stem cell treatment center and ISO 9001:2015 and cGTP  laboratory. Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan brings experience and intensity to his new position at World Stem Cell Clinic and promises he will provide the best medical care support available in the world to improve their patient's quality of life.

Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan brings administration and laboratory experience and intensity to his new position at World Stem Cell Clinic to insure a smooth operation.

Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan is a  Doctorate in Philosophy (Biotechnology/Biochemistry) from University Madras and MBA (HR) from Kamaraj University. He is been very ardent about research and has been working with lot of project for over 7 years in variously field in life science which includes Nano-technology, Biotechnology, cancer biology etc.  He  has recognised STEM CELLS to be the future of medicine and has released a papers on Ocular Progenitor Cells and Current Applications in Regenerative medicines to start with this month.

Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan was instrumental in our SOP's, ISO 9001:2015 and GLP documents and enforcement of same at World Stem Cell Clinic.

He said the patient management team at World Stem Cells Clinic offer medical information on the stem cell treatments provided by the doctors, help patients arrange transportation to Chennai and within the city, hotels, medical records procurement, and basically ensure that their every need is met.

Dr. Gokuladhas Krishnan says, "we will treat you like family!"

He will make sure everyone is working under the guidelines set forth by under ISO 9001:2015 and cGTP  World Stem Cells Clinic ( http://worldstemcellclinic.com )provides Stem Cell Treatment for stem cell treatment for Autism, COPD, Fuch's disease, Glaucoma, Macular degeneration, PAD, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, Burns, Diabetic foot ulcer, and a Dermatology and Cosmetic Department with the support of  the operating theater, laboratory, doctors and hospitals in Chennai. They endeavor to provide the best care possible at a competitive price while providing documentation of all treatments that can be used to provide better future care and scientific data to the medical industry.
