Free Set of Organic Sheets, 2 Pillow Protectors and Free shipping only at The Organic Mattress Stor

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- This year, The Organic Mattress Store alot on every purchase of an organic mattress everyday throughout the year. To avail this offer, make your bookings by initiating a call or by visiting their store.

The Organic Mattress Store is known for serving their customers with new offers and discounts on premium organic bedding products every new season. With this offer, they are looking forward to serving many new and existing customers. The collection of organic mattresses made available comprise the finest quality of natural raw materials available to provide the users the correct posture while having a tranquil sleep.

The Organic Mattress Store have a plethora of bedding product range to offer their customers. They stock a collection of certified organic mattresses including Dunlop latex mattresses, innerspring mattresses, wool mattresses, cotton/wool futons, organic cotton pillows, organic cotton towels, organic cotton blankets and organic Made in the USA sheets, wool comforters, natural rubber or wool toppers, organic mattress pads, organic baby mattresses, wool and cotton mattress protectors, baby cribs, and much more!!

The Organic Mattress Store always work with true dedication to provide their buyers the premium quality of organic mattresses and bedding products. Such dedication has made the company a leader in the organic mattress market in the US. They have been serving their customers the finest organic bedding products since 2004 and make every effort to improvise their products.

So, visit The Organic Mattress Store and buy the best in class organic mattresses and bedding products. To know more about the products and services log on to their website now!!

About the Company:

The Organic Mattress Store Inc. (http://theeastcoastorganicmattressstore.com/) has been around since 2004 selling organic mattresses and top of the bed products to over 5000 satisfied customers. They sell Sri-Lankan and Maylasian Dunlop. They sell no talalay. Almost everything they sell is made in the USA. They carry major brands like Greensleep, Royal-Pedic, and their own Private Label. Located directly in between NYC and Philadelphia, they are centered in a major organic market. Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 am to 5:00 pm. Saturdays 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. Closed Sundays. 1-866-246-9866.

Contact Details:

The Organic Mattress Store

Address: 1075 Main Street | Hellertown, Pa. 18055

Telephone: + (866) 246-9866

Call Toll Free: (866) 246-9866

Fax: + (484) 851-3294

