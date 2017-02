Global Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Services Market by Services and Forecast to 2020

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Services Market by Service Types (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing of API, FDF, Drug Formulations; and Device Manufacturing of Medical Equipment, Materials, Parts, Electronic Items) 2016-2020

-- The global healthcare contract manufacturing services market to reach nearly USD 230 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2016 to 2020, majorly due to lower cost of production. The market for contract manufacturing shows tremendous potential due to growth in the medical device industry, growing regulatory concerns and increasing demand from emerging countries.Pharmaceutical and medical devices contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) or Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serves the pharmaceutical and medical device industry and provides clients with comprehensive services from drug or device development, through manufacture of pharmaceutical drugs, medical equipment or devices and parts. The pharmaceutical and medical device companies are outsourcing their drugs and devices manufacturing to concentrate on R&D and marketing of their products by minimizing the time invested in manufacturing practices.Browse Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Services Market by Service Types (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing of API, FDF, Drug Formulations;and Device Manufacturing of Medical Equipment, Materials, Parts, Electronic Items) 2016-2020 report at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/ report/healthcare- cont... The global healthcare contract manufacturing services market report estimates the market size (Revenue USD million - 2013 to 2020) and composition of this market based on service type (pharmaceutical manufacturing of API, FDF, drug formulations;and device manufacturing of medical equipment, materials, parts, electronic items), and forecasts growth trends (CAGR% - 2016 to 2020). The global healthcare contract manufacturing services market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global healthcare contract manufacturing services market report also provides the detailed market landscape, market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and profiles of major competitors in the global market including company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, and recent developments.Major players operating in the global healthcare contract manufacturing services market and included in this report are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc., DSM, Fareva, Lonza Group, Patheon, Inc., Piramal Healthcare, Accellent, Symmetry Medical, Inc. and Greatbatch, Inc.To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/healthcare-contract-manufacturing-services-market/