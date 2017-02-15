News By Tag
Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market USD 5.7 Billion by 2020
The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market to reach nearly USD 5.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2020, due to higher incidence of PI disorders worldwide - iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.
The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market report estimates the market size (Revenue USD million – 2013 to 2020) for key market segments based on the disease types (antibody deficiency – agammaglobulinaemia, common variable immune deficiency, IgG subclass deficiency, SIgAD; cellular immunodeficiency – Ataxia Telangiectasia, DiGeorge syndrome, hyper IgM syndromes, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; innate immune disorders – complement deficiencies, and hyper IgE syndrome) and test types (blood and prenatal testing), treatment types (immunoglobulin replacement therapy, antibiotics therapy, stem cell and gene therapy, etc.), and forecasts growth trends (CAGR% – 2016 to 2020).
The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market report also provides the detailed market landscape, market drivers, restraints, opportunities)
The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market report also provides the detailed market landscape, market drivers, restraints, opportunities)
Major players operating in the global primary immunodeficiency diseases market and included in this report are Baxter International, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory, Biotest AG, CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB S.A., and Octapharma AG.
Salient Features of the report:
1. Botttom-up research methodology (assumptions)
2. Global Number of patient population for PID (subtypes) by country, 2013 & 2015
3. Global Number of patient population for treatment or therapy by country, 2013 & 2015
4. Global Number of PID Patients, by 15 Most Commonly Identified PID, 2013 & 2015
5. PID Patient's Gender and Age – Global Comparative Analysis, 2013 & 2015
To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:
https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/
Contact
Ana Aitawa
iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.
(314) 500-7508
***@ihealthcareanalyst.com
