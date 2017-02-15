 
Industry News





Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market USD 5.7 Billion by 2020

The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market to reach nearly USD 5.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2020, due to higher incidence of PI disorders worldwide - iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.
 
 
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Primary immunodeficiency diseases or disorders (PIDD or PI) are caused as part of the body's immune system is missing or does not function normally, such that it is an inherited flaw in the immune system that increases the susceptibility to infections. Besides susceptibility to infections, PIDD may cause other health problems as well, including allergies, asthma, swollen joints, digestive tract problems, growth problems or an enlarged liver and spleen. The global primary immunodeficiency disease market is dominated by North America and Europe, collectively accounting for major share of the market in 2015. National PID registries worldwide, increasing healthcare expenditure and government support are the major factors driving the global primary immunodeficiency diseases market during the forecast period.

The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market report estimates the market size (Revenue USD million – 2013 to 2020) for key market segments based on the disease types (antibody deficiency – agammaglobulinaemia, common variable immune deficiency, IgG subclass deficiency, SIgAD; cellular immunodeficiency – Ataxia Telangiectasia, DiGeorge syndrome, hyper IgM syndromes, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; innate immune disorders – complement deficiencies, and hyper IgE syndrome) and test types (blood and prenatal testing), treatment types (immunoglobulin replacement therapy, antibiotics therapy, stem cell and gene therapy, etc.), and forecasts growth trends (CAGR% – 2016 to 2020).

Visit Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market – Disease Types (Antibody Deficiency – Agammaglobulinaemia, Common Variable Immune Deficiency, IgG Subclass Deficiency, SIgAD; Cellular Immunodeficiency – Ataxia Telangiectasia, DiGeorge Syndrome, Hyper IgM Syndromes, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome; Innate Immune Disorders – Complement Deficiencies, and Hyper IgE Syndrome) and Test Types (Blood and Prenatal Testing), and Treatment Types (Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy, Antibiotics Therapy, Stem Cell and Gene Therapy) 2016-2020 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/primary-immunod...

The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market report also provides the detailed market landscape, market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and profiles of major competitors in the global market including company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, and recent developments. The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market research report is divided by geography (regional and country based) into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World.

Major players operating in the global primary immunodeficiency diseases market and included in this report are Baxter International, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory, Biotest AG, CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB S.A., and Octapharma AG.

Salient Features of the report:

1. Botttom-up research methodology (assumptions) for market size estimation and forecast

2. Global Number of patient population for PID (subtypes) by country, 2013 & 2015

3. Global Number of patient population for treatment or therapy by country, 2013 & 2015

4. Global Number of PID Patients, by 15 Most Commonly Identified PID, 2013 & 2015

5. PID Patient's Gender and Age – Global Comparative Analysis, 2013 & 2015

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/primary-immunodeficiency-diseases-market/

Contact
Ana Aitawa
iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.
(314) 500-7508
***@ihealthcareanalyst.com
