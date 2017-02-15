News By Tag
Infrastructure-led Projects Driving Smart City Growth in Qatar
Globally Barcelona, Singapore, Amsterdam and Australia are leading the way in smart city implementation;
In the 2017 budget, announced a few months back by the Ministry of Finance QR93.2bn ($25.6bn) has been allocated for major projects in key areas such as health, education and transport, including QR46.1bn ($12.7bn) on new projects divided between infrastructure and transportation programmes worth QR25bn ($6.9bn), followed by FIFA World Cup 2022 projects estimated at QR8.5bn ($2.3bn), and health and education programmes worth QR5.8bn ($1.6bn).
With 1 million visitors expected to throng to Qatar for the World Cup 2022, there has been a surge in infrastructure spending across key segments such as transport, broadly encompassing rail, roads, airport and ports; utilities covering telecommunications, power generation and water; hospitals, real estate and stadiums. With an estimated budget of $35bn-45bn, the Qatar Rail Development Programme is one of the most expensive infrastructure projects underway in the state. Few years back, Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) had announced that by the year 2022, the country would be investing $20bn-25bn in new tourism projects. Recently the Ministry of Finance in Qatar announced that the government is currently spending $500m a week on capital projects in preparation for its World Cup games in 2022 with more than $200bn to be spent on stadiums and major projects such as roads, a new airport and hospitals.
Under the theme 'Advanced Technologies Transforming Qatar's Future', the 6th Annual Arab Future Cities Summit Qatar 2017 will cover topics that focus on sustainable city infrastructure development leading to economic growth, improved connectivity and overall a better quality of life. The two-day summit will be held on 10th and 11th April at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha. More information on the 6th Annual Arab Future Cities Summit Qatar is available now at http://www.arabfuturecities.com/
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
