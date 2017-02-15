Notionpress presents author Jimmy Mody with his insightful book 'Journey Beyond'

End

-- When life gives you lemons, take it with a pinch of salt and 'Journey Beyond'. This book suggests that we can all challenge our beliefs and inhibitions in order to awaken to our true potential. A potential that lies much beyond our imagination. After all there really is much more to life than what meets the eye.This uplifting book is the author's journey from the 'impossible' to the possible. A journey that went beyond the believable to the unbelievable. It's about how he went about discovering his potential, his insights that have come to him about love, life and spirituality. It's about his relationships with himself, with people, and with 'God'.The book may simply help you reflect more deeply on your own life and relationships, and in so doing light the spark of consciousness that lies deep within us all, as we all have a potential that lies beyond anything we might ever imagine. This is a 'must read' book for us all.Jimmy Mody grew up in a family of 'heavy weights'. His father and his two uncles were great personalities and even greater achievers. His father Kali Mody pioneered the first credit card operation in India. His Uncle Piloo Mody was a great parliamentarian and political leader; he was a cofounder of the Swatantra Party. His elder uncle Russi Mody was best known as India's man of steel. He chaired the Tata Iron and Steel Co, and made his mark as a great leader of business and industrial relations.Jimmy made a mid-life career change, giving up all his business aspirations to train and then practice as a psychoanalyst. Moving thereafter into the world of clinical hypnotherapy and past life regression. He has been practicing as a psychotherapist now for nearly 21 years in Mumbai city.He has given many talks to Rotary Clubs on 'Leadership' and 'The power of the Mind'. More recently his talk on 'the Value of Relationships' was very well received at the Sophia Bhaba College and again at a meeting of the INDUS Women's Association, Mumbai.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.