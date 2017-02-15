 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


9 Steps to Make a Simple Marketing Plan | FREE MARKETING AND SEO CONSULTATION |

 
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- "According to a 'Managing Digital Marketing' study (http://www.smartinsights.com/digital-marketing-strategy/) by Smart Insights, 46% of brands don't have a defined digital marketing strategy, while 16% do have a strategy but haven't yet integrated it into their marketing activity." [1]

If you are among the above 46% or 16%, do not worry!  Follow the steps below to make one by yourself.

#1- Know what is your Vision, Objective and Benchmark to success

         This is an important part of a marketing strategy plan. Your digital marketing campaign should be going through this path as a guiding structure. If not then there is a serious problem.  If you don't know where you're going, where will you end up? Then feel free to contact me.

      To build vision, mission and objective you must know what are the metrics which you want to consider. Follow the steps below.

• Segment your industry : Define your type of business example- Wholesale/ Service/ Retail etc.
• Segment your customer : Know your customers learn in step 4 of the article
• Segment the problem you solve: Find out some problems in your industry faced by Customers and explain how your enterprise will solve some of them.
• Explain how you will solve that problem : As mentioned in above point, Show how will you solve the problem.

Example-

Vision: "Our initial goal is to become the premier provider for Car rentals. We will then leverage our customer base and position in the market to offer new equipment sales as well as comprehensive maintenance and service, custom equipment fittings, and expert trail advice." [4]

Objective:  Become the largest shareholder of Car Rental in California. Generate $100000 as net income at the 2nd quarter of 2018.

Keys to success: Provide a standard and quality Car with a 24 hour support online. Extra discount through loyalty program.

# 2 - Decide and finalize the budget for your marketing campaign.

     Ad  Budget Calculation

• "Take 10 percent and 12 percent of your projected annual, gross sales and multiply each by the markup made on your average transaction. " [7]

   B. "Deduct your annual cost of occupancy (rent) from the adjusted 10 percent of sales number and the adjusted 12 percent number." [7]

  C. "The remaining balances represent your minimum and maximum allowable ad budgets for the year." [7]

Sign up to get the next version of this article with a sample preparation in 2017, March (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeDhUYuU97sMeDfS...)

    Example- You sell a Mobile Phone for $150 and the cost price is $100. So markup is 50% and margin is 33.33%.

   Assume your business is predicted to make $1 million this year 2017. Profit Margin is 48% and Annual rent is $52000.  So let's calculate percent of sales and 12 percent of sales (4100,000 and $120,000).

     Now let's convert profit margin to mark up so divide gross profit by cost  (48% i.e $480,000 hard cost). Hence 480,000/520,000= 92.3 %

       So Profit Margin= 92.3 %

   Ok so now multiply 92.3% * $100,0000(10%)=$ 92,300

         Multiply 92.3% * $120,000(12%)= $111,760

Now subtract the rent from both ranges

Hence  Lower ad range= $92,300-50,000= $42,300 (4.2 % of gross sales)

         Higher ad range= $110,000- 50,000= $60,000  (6% of gross sales)

# 3- Develop Personas and create campaigns or blog posts accordingly

To develop a persona follow the below steps

• Know your target consumer
• Write all demographic data for your target consumer- age, gender, geographic area
• Find out problems faced by this consumer category
• Get some more information like emotional desires, fear etc. about the persona
• You can go through the Audience Report on Google Analytics for knowing the characteristics of your persona.
• Find the list of people who will be influencers to your persona/target audience. Ask them for help or use their influencing information along with your campaign.

         Or

         You can also use the given tool for automatic persona creation. Makemypersona (http://www.makemypersona.com/) is one of the best persona creation platform so use it for free.

Read the full article-

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/9-steps-make-simple-marketing-plan-asif-razzaq?published=t
Source:Asif Razzaq Marketing
Email:***@labgully.com Email Verified
