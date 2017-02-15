News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Birla Academy of Art & Culture Emerges As the Top Indian Contemporary Art Gallery
The Birla Academy of Art & Culture, known for the magnificent art objects and prestigious art exhibitions that it holds regularly, has emerged as the top Contemporary Art Gallery in India.
Every month, the Academy holds these exhibitions and supports established as well as budding names in the world of contemporary art. The exhibitions are attended by all types of people from every stage of life. Many artists love to use the platform provided to them by the center, and it helps them to display their artistic skills and creativity as well as meet new people.
The Birla Academy of Art & Culture was set up back in 1967, with the main aim of fostering art and cultural growth with a focus on visual and performing arts. Over time, it has become recognized as a center of artistic, cultural and educational activities. It began with the humble efforts of industrialists Sri & Smt B.K. Birla to collect valuable and rare artistic treasures from across the country and the world. The center has always enjoyed deep relationship with reputed artists like R. N Tagore, Hemen Majumdar and Nandalal Bose.
Today, it stands as one of the major art galleries and museums of India. The center comes with roomy display-halls, which display modern cultural events in full glory. It has a vast library consisting of an eclectic and fine assortment of periodicals, art books and journals that can be used by the public. It holds art appreciation classes, workshops, film shows, seminars, lectures and Educational programs. It also extends monetary help to various other agencies for organizing art and cultural programs.
The Annual Exhibition, held each year, aims to connect foreign art patrons and enthusiasts with local artists. Those who want to participate in the exhibition can simply download the prospectus of the Academy and find out about the rules of participation.
About Birla Academy of Art & Culture
Birla Academy of Art & Culture is a major art and cultural center that is located in Kolkata. It organizes art events that feature artists from India and abroad. The center has ties with foreign offices and holds art exhibitions that are internationally relevant.
For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://birlaart.com/
Contact Information
Birla Academy of Art & Culture
108-109, Southern Ave,
Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Phone: (033) 2466-6802, 2466-2843, 4008-9489
Visit : http://birlaart.com/
Email id: roy_s@birlaart.com.
Contact
Birla Academy of Art & Culture
***@birlaart.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse