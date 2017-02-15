 
News By Tag
* Global Epilepsy Market
* Epilepsy Market
* Global Epilepsy Industry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Global Epilepsy Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics

The global epilepsy market is driven by factors such as development of novel drugs, launch of new drugs in developing regions and prevalence of neural disorders such as meningitis and tumors.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Global Epilepsy Market
* Epilepsy Market
* Global Epilepsy Industry

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Reports

DELHI, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Epilepsy is a group of neurological diseases characterized by epileptic seizures. Epileptic seizures are episodes that can vary from brief and nearly undetectable to long periods of vigorous shaking. These episodes can result in physical injuries including occasionally broken bones. The medical definition of this disease is as a "condition characterized by recurrent (two or more) epileptic seizures, unprovoked by any immediate identified cause". Epilepsy is divided into four main types; idiopathic generalized epilepsy, idiopathic partial epilepsy, symptomatic generalized epilepsy and symptomatic partial epilepsy. The cause of epilepsy can be genetic, a result of other disorders such as tumor or brain injury and due to certain seizure triggers.

The high incidence and prevalence of epilepsy in developing countries has partly been attributed to an increased frequency of central nervous system (CNS) infections. Of the CNS infections, bacterial meningitis is endemic in many countries and several epidemics have also been reported in these (parts of Africa, Latin America and Asia) regions. Unprovoked seizures and epilepsy (recurrent unprovoked seizures) can be long-term sequelae of bacterial meningitis.

The probability of developing an unprovoked seizure or epilepsy varies according to the etiologic agent responsible for meningitis and this probability appears to be higher for Streptococcus pneumoniae. The risk factors for late unprovoked seizures/epilepsy include early seizures during the acute phase of meningitis and persistent neurological deficits other than sensorineural hearing loss. The majority of unprovoked seizures occurs within 5 years of the meningitis episode and tends to be recurrent. The burden of epilepsy associated with bacterial meningitis depends upon the incidence of the latter. Thus the higher prevalence of these diseases will contribute to the patient count and will promote the market growth.

The report "Global Epilepsy Drugs Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Novartis AG., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and UCB are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global epilepsy drugs market along with the study of the regional markets.

List of Charts

Causes of Epilepsy
Treatment Options Available for Epilepsy
Antiepileptic Drugs Market Segmentation
Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market by Region (2016)
Global Antiepileptic Market by Drug Type (2016)
Global Branded Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Generic Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Branded Antiepileptic Market by Drug Class (2016)
Global Second Generation Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Third Gen Branded Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global First Generation Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Americas Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Antiepileptic Drugs Prescription Forecast by Volume (2016-2021)
The US Child Epileptic Patients by Volume (2016-2021)
The US Child Pharmacoresistant Epilepsy Patient by Volume (2016-2021)
EMEA Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Europe Child Epileptic Patients by Volume (2016-2021)
Europe Child Pharmacoresistant Epilepsy Patients Forecast by Volume (2016-2021)
APAC Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Japan Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
China Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
India Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Healthcare Expenditure Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global GDP Per Capita (2012-2016)
Antiepileptic Drugs in Pipeline (2016)
Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Share (2016)
Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Share Forecast (2021)
The US Antiepileptic Drugs Market Share (2016)
The US Antiepileptic Drugs Market Share Forecast (2021)
Novartis AG Revenue by Segment (2015)
Novartis AG Net Sales and Net Income (2011-2015)
Novartis AG R&D Expenditure (2013-2015)
Pfizer Inc. Revenue by Segment (2015)
Pfizer Inc. Revenue and Net Income (2011-2015)
Pfizer Inc. R&D Expenditure (2013-2015)
GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Net Sales Share by Segments (2015)
GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Net Sales and Operating Profit (2012-2015)
UCB Revenue by Region (2015)
UCB Revenue and Profit (2011-2015)
UCB R&D Expenditure (2013-2015)

List of Tables

Different Types of Epilepsy
Antiepileptic Drugs in Pipeline (2016)
New Products of Pfizer with FDA Approval (2015/2016)
GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Core R&D Expenditure Allocation (2015)
GSK Product Development Pipeline in Pharmaceutical and Vaccine Segment (2015)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-epi...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
End
Source:Koncept Analytics
Email:***@konceptanalytics.com
Posted By:***@konceptanalytics.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Epilepsy Market, Epilepsy Market, Global Epilepsy Industry
Industry:Reports
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Koncept Analytics Pvt Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share