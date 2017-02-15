 
Industry News





Sending Flowers Online Has Bought A New Wave Of Floral Revolution

Since the benefits offered by the online gifting sites are indefinable, their popularity is enhancing and so is the price charged by them. But this is definitely not the situation with all the companies offering the service.
 
 
CALCUTTA, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Since visiting the shop to buy gifts for your near and dear ones comes with so many hassles, sending flowers online has become the new trend followed by all irrespective of their age. This flower revolution is indeed the need of the hour in our daily hectic life. Whether you treat it as a blessing in disguise or a cheaper alternative than visiting a florist, these sites have so much more to offer than you think.

According to a recent survey, "….the profit margin of some of the famous florist all over the world has gone down drastically with so many online flower retailers ruling the internet." The simple process of online gifting is treated to the prime reasons behind it. Even the first time users can complete the task within few minutes.

All you need to do is look for an online gifting site offering you to send flowers online without pinching a hole in your pocket, choose the ideal bouquet of flower you wish to deliver, click on the item, select date of delivery, register yourself by filling your details, select payment options, and your order is placed.

Visiting the florist to buy a flower bouquet for your close ones is a bit confusing with so many varieties available. Asking the florist about the price of each flower you like, to check whether it's within your budget or not is a bit odd as well. The online gifting sites are definitely a better alternative as you have the option to choose the variety of flower by type or design, select the price range, as well as occasion of gifting.

About Blooming Flowers –

One of the online gifting sites where you can find all the benefits stated above is Blooming Flowers. A company that has helped the floral revolution touch new peaks. Through the years, we have projected ourselves to be one of the most-preferred online gifting sites offering a wide variety of flowers and other gift items to choose from. Whatever be the occasion or your budget, we have gifting items to serve all. With secured modes of payment, easy cancellation facility, easy refund policy, and same-day delivery facility, our focus is always on making your experience of sending gifts online pleasurable and convenient. For details, feel free to visit our website http://bloomingflowerz.com/

Blooming Flowerz

Benchmark International

P157, Lake Town, Block – B, Kolkata – 700089

Phone: 03340064688

Mobile No.: 09233366617 / 09233366607

E-mail: order.bloomingflowerz@gmail.com

Website: http://bloomingflowerz.com/

