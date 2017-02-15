What Women Want Networking Welcomes National Development Strategist for Expansion

What Women Want Networking

-- What Women Want Networking™, a nationally acclaimed inspirational networking community for women, welcomes Jill Morgan-Meek, National Manager of Development, to the company.Jill Morgan-Meek comes from the national networking organization Femfessionals, where she helped develop and maintain chapters on an international scale. When she launched her own chapter for Femfessionals in Rochester, New York, after the first year in business, the county of Monroe, New York recognized her work for supporting women in business and designated that date as "Femfessionals Day." Jill will now bring her talent and mentorship to What Women Want Networking, developing and opening chapters across the country to further the mission of supporting women in their professional and personal lives.What Women Want (formerly Over 40 Females) was founded in January, 2010 by Judy Goss, a TV personality/Radio Show Host, St. Martin's Press Author, Speaker and Women's Advocate, to Connect, Encourage and Inspire women all over the world. The first established chapter was in the fall of 2011 in Fairfield County, Connecticut, which has been run successfully for over five years by Chapter Director Christine Oleynick.The founder, Judy Goss, is a regular contributor for FOX NY and NBC CT in addition to hosting the talk radio show "What Women Want," a weekly podcast airing on LA Talk Radio which has an average of 30,000 listeners/month. In the press constantly because of Judy's background, who was also an editor and news correspondent at MORE Magazine/Better TV, What Women Want has now become a force to be reckoned with in the women's networking industry. Judy created What Women Want to give women the resources necessary to start a business, connect with like-minded women, gain financial freedom, enhance their spirituality, improve health awareness, learn about fashion, beauty and more through continual live and online networking events, guest speakers and personal online profiles of the women. There is a competitive Speakers Board, Business Memberships and an elevated "Executive Membership" along with new chapters constantly opening across the country. In addition, What Women Want will be hosting a national conference called "Spirit of Women" in Atlanta in the fall of 2017.Not just another networking group, What Women Want is constantly getting its members press (both TV and editorials), jobs, national speaking opportunities, invaluable business connections, education, hundreds of thousands of dollars in giveaways, friendships, increased personal confidence and even a $25,000 scholarship. 20 chapters are currently established nationwide to represent women who are joining this rapidly expanding group.What Women Want and their members and sponsors are routinely seen nationwide on outlets such as: NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Better TV, News 12, Huffington Post, Shape Magazine, Westport Magazine, Bella Magazine, Long Island Herald and countless other outlets, newspapers, radio shows and blogs around the country.Press contact: Beth Mercante, (888) 954-5552