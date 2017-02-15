News By Tag
Casa Esperanza Of Angels Orphanage Schedules Groundbreaking Ceremony
Tanjay City-based nonprofit organization Casa Esperanza Of Angels has scheduled a groundbreaking event on its orphan care facility in Barrio Sta. Ines, Tanjay City, Philippines to mark the start of construction work,
This will usher in the start of construction work on the first of four children's homes planned inside the orphan care facility after the nonprofit charity organization obtained the necessary building permits last week.
"This is most certainly a milestone for our foundation after many months of planning and patient preparation to reach this point," remarked Casa Esperanza of Angels Managing Director Ronald Brown. "This brings us closer to the realization of our vision to provide care for children who need our assistance.
The CEA facility in Tanjay City sits on a two-hectare facility just outside of town proper. Provincial and city officials who have expressed support for the project in the past will grace the upcoming groundbreaking event, as well as representatives from the media and other business organizations.
"We have invited key members of government offices, prominent business people in the area, key individuals that have assisted us in reaching this point, board of directors and staff, as well as media to assist in spreading the word about our mission," noted Mr. Brown.
The bungalow-styled children's homes are designed by Architect Rainier Garcia who also created the blueprints for the entire facility. Each building is expected to house at least ten children who will come under the care of the orphanage in the next few months.
"We expect the construction of this first home to be completed in 3 to 4 months," shared Mr. Brown. "Other structures planned for our facility will follow but the pace of our work is based solely on the donated funds we have available to move forward."
As a nonprofit organization, Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation, Inc. is entirely dependent on donations and financial grants from a small network of family members, close friends, church brethren, and supporters of the Browns.
"While there are constantly small hurdles to overcome in any project of this scope," explained Mr. Brown, "the greatest challenge at this stage of our work is continued funding so the pace of the work can continue."
The CEA orphan care facility will open its doors and start accepting orphaned children when the planned "family cottage" that can temporarily function as an administration hub, has been completed. More infor about the building plans here: https://www.casaesperanzaofangels.com/
"We will use that structure as a temporary residence and office for the management,"
About Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation: Casa Esperanza of Angels Foundation, Inc. (https://www.casaesperanzaofangels.com/
Contact
Ronald Brown
Managing Director
***@agapeasia.org
