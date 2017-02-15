Country(s)
New Documentary Turns Japanese Cats Into Feline Film Stars
Passion project short film now shaping into full length epic thanks to overwhelming fan support
The film, Cat Nation: A Film About Japan's Crazy Cat Culture is the latest documentary from filmmaker Tim Delmastro. The film explores the Japanese fascination with cats, from cat-scented hygiene products to cats with human jobs and everything in between.
"While travelling through Japan, everywhere I looked cats were being used in really odd and creative ways" says Tim.
The film stars British YouTube personality Chris Broad, who treks across Japan to document numerous unusual cat-centric activities such as cat themed cafes, bars, temples, and even entire cat islands.
The film, which is currently slated to be a short documentary, was fully funded in just 48 hours on popular crowd-funding website Kickstarter. With still almost a month left to receive additional funding, the project is edging closer to its $20,000 stretch goal, which will see it transform from a twenty five minute short into a full-length feature documentary.
The project will be live on Kickstarter until the 18th of March. For more information, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/
