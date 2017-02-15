 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


New Documentary Turns Japanese Cats Into Feline Film Stars

Passion project short film now shaping into full length epic thanks to overwhelming fan support
 
Cat Nation: A Film About Japan's Crazy Cat Culture
Cat Nation: A Film About Japan's Crazy Cat Culture
BRISBANE, Australia - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Cat fanatics everywhere rejoice! A new documentary that takes viewers on a journey into the unique, often bizarre world of Japanese cat obsession is set to release at the end of April.

The film, Cat Nation: A Film About Japan's Crazy Cat Culture is the latest documentary from filmmaker Tim Delmastro. The film explores the Japanese fascination with cats, from cat-scented hygiene products to cats with human jobs and everything in between.

"While travelling through Japan, everywhere I looked cats were being used in really odd and creative ways" says Tim.

The film stars British YouTube personality Chris Broad, who treks across Japan to document numerous unusual cat-centric activities such as cat themed cafes, bars, temples, and even entire cat islands.

The film, which is currently slated to be a short documentary, was fully funded in just 48 hours on popular crowd-funding website Kickstarter. With still almost a month left to receive additional funding, the project is edging closer to its $20,000 stretch goal, which will see it transform from a twenty five minute short into a full-length feature documentary.

The project will be live on Kickstarter until the 18th of March. For more information, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1959172116/cat-nation.

End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Cats, Japan, Pets
Industry:Movies, Pets, Television
Location:Brisbane - Queensland - Australia
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share