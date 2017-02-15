 
Industry News





Growth & Success Con Assembles Brilliant Business Minds for Dedicated Small Business Owners

Key speakers and panelists come together as largest mastermind to share incredible insights for ambitious go-getter entrepreneurs at the inaugural educational event
 
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Growth & Success Con (http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com/home) (http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com), the premier all–day small business conference featuring seven hours of content designed to advance and develop entrepreneurs, will bring together local and national business experts to learn about new strategies around small business growth, marketing, management, leadership and business building for success. On March 21, attendees will learn how to create successful marketing and social media campaigns, referral strategies, networking plans, budgets and agendas. The event, which will host 100 small businesses, will also include time for making business connections and supporting one another in business development. This conference will attract decision makers throughout the region, including small business owners, entrepreneurs, CEOs, consultants, and other business professionals.

"Small business is the true backbone of the United States and Americans can rely on them through good times and bad" says Shakira Brown, award-winning public relations and branding expert and Co-Founder of Growth & Success Con. "This year's event will showcases speakers and companies dedicated to improving small business growth and those in attendance will reap the benefits."

Numerous seasoned business experts will share their insights during the incredible panels.

The Shadow of Success: Getting Out of Your Own Way
This interactive session will teach attendees how to take confident action in the face of fear, self-doubt or insecurity, how to choose empowering perspectives that entice you into action, and what tools you can use immediately to take action and get results. Panelists include Jason Dukes, CEO and Business Success Coach at Captain's Chair Coaching; Willard Barth, Peak Performance Coach and Business Consultant at Willard Barth Enterprises; Alan Samuel Cohen, Connection Coach and Speaker; and Michael Miller, Business Coach and Founder at Cutting Edge Coach Program and The Vacation Never Ends.

Proven Strategies for Highly Successful Small Businesses
Led by business owners and successful executives with experience advising small businesses, this interactive session will take attendees to the next level as panelists apply lessons learned from proven strategies in management for resource, delivery, and infrastructure as well as financial management, investment and innovation to win deals, deliver, and grow. Panelists include Lorraine Allen, Regional Director at America's Small Business Development Center at The College of New Jersey; Freda Thomas, MBA and Business Consultant; Michael Shapiro, CEO and Publisher at TAPInto.net; Matt White, President at JoltCMS; and Sheri Kurdakul, President at Holistic business Services.

Build Your Brand, Grow Your Business
Attendees will learn specific, easy, and cost-effective strategies for building a well-conceived brand name as panelists turn intangible concepts into easy action steps to create a positive and impressive costumer experience. In this workshop, small business owners will learn how to identify their brand and brand story, describe what differentiates their brand, and establish visibility, credibility, and trustworthiness. Panelists include Shakira Brown, CEO and Award-Winning PR and Branding Expert at SMB Strategic Media LLC; Ian Loew, Founder and Creative Director at Lform; Vicky L'Lerena, CEO, Host and Social Media Expert at Social Vibes Media; Sarah Matista, Marketing Communications Manager at Vistaprint Digital; and Bill Walton, President at Bill Walton Sales Training.

Creating a Recipe for Growth & Success
This session explores the key ingredients to success: staying true to your passion, responding to customer feedback, and capitalizing on innovations to stay ahead. It will teach attendees what it takes to turn your passion into a thriving, sustainable business and leave them with a better understanding of how to innovate and leverage trends to turn them into new business opportunities. Panelists include Lorraine Allen, Regional Director at America's Small Business Development Center at The College of New Jersey; Dany Nohra, Entrepreneur; Steve Jones, CEO and Innovator in Chief at Websignia; Ayana Iman, Certified Life Coach and Inspirational Speaker; and Tayo Rockson, CEO and UYD Media.

For the complete speaker lineup, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.

Growth & Success Con takes place at the Co-Work Connection Plus (3150, Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648). Doors open at 8am on Tuesday March 21, 2017 and the conference ends at 3pm. A limited quantity of tickets and seats are available to attend the conference and EXPO. A Full Access Value Pass is ONLY $297 per person (Reg. $397). Regular admission fees will apply for all tickets purchased at the door.

