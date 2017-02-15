News By Tag
Jaime Packer, Associate Vice President and Actuary, USI Consulting Group to Speak at TKG's Event
About Jaime Packer
Jaime Packer is an Associate Vice President and Actuary in USI Consulting Group's Defined Benefit department with 10 years of pension experience. Jaime currently provides actuarial and consulting services for a number of defined benefit retirement plan sponsors. Jaime has strong knowledge and experience with funding and account standards, including the Pension Protection Act of 2006 and all subsequent changes/relief, government filings, nondiscrimination testing, plan redesign, cost/benefit analysis, deterministic projections, and plan terminations.
Jaime graduated from the University of Connecticut with a BA degree in Actuarial Science. She is an Enrolled Actuary, Associate of the Society of Actuaries, and Member of the American Academy of Actuaries and is currently working toward additional credentials.
About USI Consulting Group
USI Consulting Group (USICG) is one of the nation's largest retirement and benefit consulting and administration firms servicing mid-sized organizations and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of USI Holdings Corporation ("USI") – the third largest privately-held insurance broker in the United States.
For more than 35 years, organizations have relied on USICG to help their employees successfully plan and invest for retirement and to assist with the tasks required to enroll and administer their health and welfare employee benefit plans. USICG's team of highly skilled professionals provides specialized expertise in retirement and employee benefit plan design, administration, consulting, investments, legal & regulatory compliance and employee communications for approximately 1,400 clients nationwide. USICG's clients consist of public and private sector employers, not-for-profit organizations, as well as Fortune 500 companies.
Event Synopsis:
Over the years, the continuously evolving regulatory and economic backdrops of pension plans have altered how plan sponsors across the globe think about their Defined Benefit (DB) plans. This global trend has created complex financial and regulatory risks forcing plan sponsors to "de-risk" DB plans by offering lump-sum distributions to retirees instead of the typical annuity distributions.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework of Pension Plan De-Risking. Speakers will present key issues and practical tips for employers to understand all the important aspects of this significant topic. Going beyond the basics, speakers will present their expert thoughts and opinions on how employers can maximize the benefits of de-risking pension plans.
Key topics include:
• Pension De-Risking – Fundamental Framework
• Pension Plan - Challenges and Opportunities
• Implementing Effective De-Risking Framework
• Pension Plan De-Risking Approaches and Considerations
• Advantages and Disadvantages of Pension De-Risking
• Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
