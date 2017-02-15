News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Ruth S. Marcott, Shareholder, Felhaber Larson to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://theknowledgegroup.org/
About Ruth S. Marcott
Ruth Marcott, a shareholder at Felhaber Larson in Minneapolis practices commercial law, specializing in employee benefits advice and litigation, health information privacy, false health claim act issues, business ownership disputes and specialty issues in commercial transactions and disputes.
In the area of benefits, she provides advice on compliance with federal and state benefits laws (ACA, IRC, ERISA, MPPAA) governing qualified retirement plans (including ESOPs and pension plans), non-qualified plans, health plans and welfare plans. She advises numerous Taft-Hartley Multiemployer Plans, as well as employer-sponsored plans. She litigates ERISA actions, fiduciary claims, multiemployer pension withdrawal liability arbitrations, and executive compensation claims. She defends audits or investigations by the DOL or the IRS.
Ruth is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota Law School.
About Felhaber Larson
Felhaber Larson is a full-service law firm located in Minneapolis & St. Paul with a more than 70-year history of serving clients. We offer a full range of services, with a strong emphasis on employee benefits, labor & employment law, business law and transactions, real estate, business, health law and civil litigation.
The Felhaber brand is Small Firm Relationships, Large Firm Impact. That's the promise we deliver to all of our clients who range from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, start-ups and individuals.
Event Synopsis:
Over the years, the continuously evolving regulatory and economic backdrops of pension plans have altered how plan sponsors across the globe think about their Defined Benefit (DB) plans. This global trend has created complex financial and regulatory risks forcing plan sponsors to "de-risk" DB plans by offering lump-sum distributions to retirees instead of the typical annuity distributions.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework of Pension Plan De-Risking. Speakers will present key issues and practical tips for employers to understand all the important aspects of this significant topic. Going beyond the basics, speakers will present their expert thoughts and opinions on how employers can maximize the benefits of de-risking pension plans.
Key topics include:
• Pension De-Risking – Fundamental Framework
• Pension Plan - Challenges and Opportunities
• Implementing Effective De-Risking Framework
• Pension Plan De-Risking Approaches and Considerations
• Advantages and Disadvantages of Pension De-Risking
• Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse