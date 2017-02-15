News By Tag
* TV
* The View
* Comedy
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
John Di Domenico's Trump Wins First Place Honors on The View
With a dozen years of impersonating Donald Trump, Di Domenico's impersonation considered No.1 worldwide
"I'm No. 1, I'm the best, this is fantastic," said John in his Trump character voice.
It's not just the $4,000 wig or the orange make-up that makes Di Domenico's impression of former candidate/real estate mogul-turned President red-hot, it's the fact that after 12 years of doing it, he dominates the playing field in mannerisms and Trump-speak.
"Today's appearance on The View was great fun – I've been imitating Trump since the early days of The Apprentice, so I've had some practice," he said. "Part of creating the persona of a great impression is simple: observation. I'm a student of Trump mannerisms and nuances." While Trump's hair has remained a signature characteristic, his speaking style has changed since announcing his run. Di Domenico has changed his impression and physicality to fit the President's dynamic oratory style.
The View's panel of judges was comprised of comedian, master impersonator and the original 'Donald Trump' from SNL, Darrell Hammond and The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Sarah Haines. The televised "Trump-off" was inspired by a social media call for auditions by The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, who is looking for a great Trump impersonator.
According to The Hollywood Reporter "Laugh Factory is launching a Trump impersonator contest, asking interested comedians to post a video clip of their work on YouTube and then tweet the link to @TheLaughFactory (https://twitter.com/
Di Domenico, who boasts 30 impersonations overall – including Austin Powers which People Magazine has dubbed the 'best in the business,' has spent the last 18 months in overdrive as Donald Trump interviewing on nearly 200 news and TV feature programs worldwide – from ABC Nightline News, CNN Money and NBC network news to various programs on the BBC and in Australia, India, Ireland and South Africa to name a few. Di Domenico's Trump impersonation has been seen by over 8 million households worldwide.
# # #
John Di Domenico's work includes voiceovers, commercials, events, toys, games, virtual reality, animated and web series feature films and TV. Di Domenico is currently the voice of Donald Trump for Slate's Trumpcast, the Conan O'Brian Show and Chelsea Handler. Currently, he is on tour for private and corporate events and shooting commercials while developing multiple projects to showcase his mast impression of President Donald Trump.
For information on his availability for corporate or public speaking events and personal appearances contact call Lee McDonald at Key Artist Group 800-522-9759 ext #1 or email lee@mykag.com or go to www.johnnyd.net. You can follow him on Twitter @Johnnyd23 and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Lisa A. Shenkle
***@att.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse