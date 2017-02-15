 
"Kids World" Brings Tomorrow's Leaders

 
 
Youth at the November 2016 Kids World event in the historic Fort Harrison
Youth at the November 2016 Kids World event in the historic Fort Harrison
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- On March 25th, She Helps to Empower (S.H.E.) and the Power Up Project will hold their educational "Kids World" Spring luncheon in the historic Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology religious retreat. The event is open to youth and their parents.

The event will begin at 12pm. The MC is Tony Morgan, pro-boxing coach and manager. Tony is also a mentor and shares his passion for boxing with at-risk youth to channel their energy to conditioning their mind, body and soul.

Youth for Human Rights, an international human rights non-profit organization, will have one of its human rights youth advocates speak on the importance of knowing human rights as tools for life.

Dr. Veronica "Dr. V" Walters of the Walters Academy for Entrepreneurship will follow with a presentation on the basics of being an  entrepreneur and how these are obtainable by all young students, regardless of educational background.

"Following the success of our previous "Kids World" event last year in the Fort Harrison, we had to bring it back for the Spring time," stated Mrs. Tranette Engram, founder of S.H.E. "The kids really learned something and had fun doing it. We are very appreciative of the Fort Harrison and the Church of Scientology for allowing us to use their facilities."

She Helps to Empower was founded in 2013 as a non-profit dedicated to providing educational and mentorship resources to help at-risk youth achieve success. For more information visit www.SheHelpstoEmpower.today

A buffet lunch will be served and there is no cost to attend.

To RSVP, please call Tranette Engram at 813-965-1664, or email tranette.engram@gmail.com

About THE FORT HARRISON:

The Fort Harrison was acquired by the Church of Scientology in 1975. Since its top-to-bottom restoration in 2009, the Church has opened the Fort Harrison to charitable organizations and has hosted over 500 community events. Its facilities are made available to non-profits for their own event. To learn more visit www.Scientology-fso.org

