WPB's Mounts Botanical Garden to Host Canine-Friendly DOGS' DAY IN THE GARDEN Next Sunday
To Host Canine-Friendly
DOGS' DAY IN THE GARDEN
Next Sunday, February 26, 10 am to 3 pm
(West Palm Beach, FL – February 20, 2017) Calling all pooches – and their human minders, too! Mounts Botanical Garden is hosting the first Dogs' Day in the Garden, next Sunday, February 26, from 10 am to 3 pm. The special event will be held throughout the Garden, and the cost to participate is FREE for Mounts members and $5 for nonmembers.
"This is the perfect opportunity for an entire family, dogs included, to visit the Garden, take a walk on the winding paths, meet other pooch pals and heel for photo opportunities,"
Complimentary water and treats for all dogs. For complete rules about bringing dogs in the Garden, please visit www.mounts.org/
About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:
With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.
Mounts Botanical Garden is open every day (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.
Available for Interview:
Rochelle Wolberg
Interim Operations Manager/Director of Programs
Mounts Botanical Garden
561.233.1730
rwolberg@pbcgov.org
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
