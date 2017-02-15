News By Tag
Lifestyle and Etiquette Expert Elaine Swann Demonstrates Jungle Etiquette on FOX's New Reality Show
"I was taken aback by the challenge because it was something I would never consider doing by choice. I enjoy luxury, being pampered, and everything girly." Swann says after getting the call.
Kicking & Screaming is a new competition series hosted by New Girl's Hannah Simone that puts together "10 expert survivalists with pampered partners to face the toughest challenges of their lives" (FOX). These professional survivalists have no problem fending for themselves, but audiences will be able to find out if they're prepared to help their "nature-phobic partners." The survivalists might need to drag their partners kicking and screaming in order to win a cash prize of $500,000.
"One of the things I recognize in life, and I share this with others in my training," Swann stated was her mantra throughout the competition, "In order for us to grow, sometimes we have to put ourselves in an uncomfortable situation and challenge ourselves to do things we wouldn't normally do in order to achieve success."
Swann's challenge began years before her jungle expedition. She was casted after FOX producers saw her media appearance videos on her website. Elaine Swann is known to the media as America's Leading Lifestyle and Etiquette Expert and has been asked to appear on several major networks and media outlets. What is unknown is how she singlehandedly got herself booked on all these outlets without the help of an assistant, manager, or publicist. She challenged her introverted self to reach out to the media to get herself on television and has now created an "Elite Expert TV Guest" program to teach others how to become an expert TV guest. She was enlisted as one of this year's guest instructors to talk about this topic on a national five-city tour that includes workshops for all business professionals. Information about the program and tour can be found on her official website www.ElaineSwann.com.
Swann was so terrified going into the competition that she broke down in tears and wondered why she would put herself through something so difficult. She was the type of person that needed the thermostat to be at the right temperature, but was leaving that life behind to try to survive in a jungle. She eventually accepted the challenge and left for Fiji with her most powerful survival tool,
"I recognized how powerful your mind is, so I told myself I have to go there with the mindset of winning, that there was no other choice," Swann told herself, "Losing and going home was never an option for me. I was going to strive for that and nothing less because that's how I live my life and what I share with people."
Starting Thursday, March 9th at 9 PM PST on FOX, tune in to watch if Elaine Swann does overcome the unpredictable challenges of jungle life or ends up kicking and screaming the whole time.
ABOUT ELAINE SWANN
Elaine Swann is the CEO of Elaine Swann Enterprises, LLC, a lifestyle brand company that helps people develop and enrich their social skills, and live a more cultured lifestyle. ESE publishes books and learning materials, and develops etiquette-inspired products and coaching services for everyday living. Through her extensive knowledge of the etiquette trade - including lifestyle, business, technology, and entertaining – Elaine helps professionals and individuals improve their social skills and executive image.
Swann is a first generation American citizen from a family that immigrated from Panama. She grew up in Southern California around a family who was completely different from her which made her shy, and caused her to have a significant lack in confidence. Her mom tried to help her gain confidence through various activities, but it wasn't until she was convinced to enter a beauty pageant by a community leader that led her on her current path. Being able to learn etiquette through pageants awoke a passion inside of her. It drew her towards the etiquette industry for self-improvement where etiquette eventually became her business. Today, Swann travels across the country to coach individuals, host workshops and seminars at universities, ivy league schools, corporate executives, and business professionals. She uses her own story of overcoming adversity to inspire women and girls through her motivational talk.
The New York Times dubbed Elaine Swann as "The Emily Post of the Digital Age." As an authority on social etiquette and lifestyle practices, Elaine has appeared on all major networks, including the TODAY Show, CNN, the STYLE Network and Huffington Post Live, and has been quoted in many top lifestyle publications. Her latest book, Let Crazy Be Crazy, is on bookshelves now. She's already well-respected and a media darling as she has shared her advice on ABC, NBC, CBS, The CW, FOX, The TODAY Show, CNN Headline News, E! Entertainment, TMZ Live, Inside Edition, Huffington Post Live, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, USA Today, InStyle, Yahoo! Style, Elle, Brit + Co, Nylon, Forbes.com and much more.
