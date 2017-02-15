News By Tag
Australian singer songwriter announces Tour dates
Australian singer songwriter Mahmood Khan is set to bring his inspiring musical story to Australian audiences in a series of intimate concerts.
Khan's next big break came when he worked with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan for his first solo album Only One, which sold 6 million units worldwide. Only One helped launch his career across the soundwaves of World music stations across America. He then spent several years in Pakistan developing his craft, and working in India. His efforts in India led to a critically-acclaimed album, Panah, recently re-released by Sony Music.
In 2007, he enrolled at Sydney Film School for a film degree and seized the opportunity to record a live album at the concert hall at Sydney Opera House. The single "Like the River" came from the live recording, and went on to become a number-one ARIA pop hit in October 2009. Khan's musical efforts and gifts were recognized by the Australian government awarding him Australian citizenship.
"It is with deep gratitude as an Australian world music artist that I announce my Oz tour. I can't wait to share stories of my adventures in the music industry, as well how I managed to beat the odds, my life's greatest find, 'Australia', spirituality and timelessness. I want to intimately connect with my Australian audience to celebrate the richness, diversity and wealth of inspiration that lives on this land," Khan said.
