Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Australian singer songwriter announces Tour dates

Australian singer songwriter Mahmood Khan is set to bring his inspiring musical story to Australian audiences in a series of intimate concerts.
 
 
Mahmood Khan OZ Tour
Mahmood Khan OZ Tour
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Khan was born in a village in Pakistan but that did not stop him from pursuing his dream of a career in the recording industry. Luck came knocking when his application for a U.S. Visa was accepted, and he came to America. Soon he found work as a second engineer for Jam Power, a black music production company located in Los Angeles. Within a few years, Khan was soon writing, producing, recording and mixing with some of the biggest names in the music industry. His experience at Jam Power let him acquire a wealth of knowledge for a range of music genres, including Funk, Hip Hop, folk, Qawwali, Country, Bluegrass, Gypsy and Mariachi.

Khan's next big break came when he worked with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan for his first solo album Only One, which sold 6 million units worldwide. Only One helped launch his career across the soundwaves of World music stations across America. He then spent several years in Pakistan developing his craft, and working in India. His efforts in India led to a critically-acclaimed album, Panah, recently re-released by Sony Music.

In 2007, he enrolled at Sydney Film School for a film degree and seized the opportunity to record a live album at the concert hall at Sydney Opera House. The single "Like the River" came from the live recording, and went on to become a number-one ARIA pop hit in October 2009. Khan's musical efforts and gifts were recognized by the Australian government awarding him Australian citizenship.

"It is with deep gratitude as an Australian world music artist that I announce my Oz tour. I can't wait to share stories of my adventures in the music industry, as well how I managed to beat the odds, my life's greatest find,  'Australia', spirituality and timelessness. I want to intimately connect with my Australian audience to celebrate the richness, diversity and wealth of inspiration that lives on this land," Khan said.

Tickets
http://www.byroncentre.com.au/event/mahmood-khan-live-pre...

Oz Tour Songs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE6Fj2289t0ZWxgevkFuEWA

Facebook Official page
https://www.facebook.com/mahmoodkhanofficial

Listen on Sound Cloud
https://soundcloud.com/mahmood-khan-1/berlin

Mahmood Khan Live performance at Sydney Opera House
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYJDhx4ybVE



Mahmood Khan Live performance on Channel 9 Australia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbIJHFUF9Js

