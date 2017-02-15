 
Momentum Growing To Stop Use of Honeybee Killing "Neonic" Pesticides

Local environmentally-conscious pest control company Environmental Health Services, Inc. working to change its industry from within, making it more Environmentally friendly.
 
 
NORWOOD, Mass. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- When Lowe's Cos Inc announced it will stop selling a type of pesticide suspected of causing a decline in honeybee populations contributing hugely to pollination of around 70% of the world's food supply, it was roundly applauded by scientists, consumer groups, beekeepers fighting to stop mass pollinator die-offs. (http://www.reuters.com/arti- (http://www.reuters.com/arti-)cle/2015/04/09/us-lowes-pesticides-idUSKBN0N023F20150409)

The class of pesticides known as neonicotinoids, or neonics, are sold by agrichemical companies to boost yields of staple crops but are also used widely on annual and perennial plants used in lawns and gardens.

A study released by environment group Friends of the Earth and Pesticide Research Institute in 2014 showed that 51 percent of garden plants purchased at Lowe's, Home Depot and Walmart in 18 cities in the United States and Canada contained neonicoti- noid pesticides at levels that could harm or even kill bees. In a very unfortunate twist, it has also been discovered that honeybees actually prefer plants conatining deadly neonicotinoids.  http://www.onearth.org/earthwire/bees-prefer-neonicoti--noid-laced-food)

EHS, a company that was founded on principles that promote reducing and even eliminating chemical pesticides in pest control, has been implementing these ideas for the thousands of Commercial and Residential clients throughout New England since its inception.

Environmental Health Services, Inc. is located in Norwood, MA. The company was founded by John Stellberger in 1985 and is dedicated to providing environmentally responsible commercial and residential pest control. Stellberger's forward-thinking approach has made him an industry leader in eliminating nuisances and health threats while pioneering sustainable practices in pest control and general company operations. You can contact EHS at info@ehspest.com or learn more about their services at www.ehspest.com. (http://www.ehspest.com/)
