Rob Legato Describes Working with MPC and Technicolor to Make "The Jungle Book" the New Standard for Photo Realism Rob Legato, Technicolor HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- VFX studio MPC, a Technicolor company has received an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects for its work on Disney movie The Jungle Book. In a podcast interview available to reporters, Rob Legato VFX supervisor and second unit director on The Jungle Book, says this movie, with one live actor in a totally computer-generated environment required partners willing to take a completely different approach to production.



"We wanted to partner with someone who was forward thinking, who did not rely on 'this is the way we have always done it', because we were reinventing the vocabulary of how we make a movie," he says.



"We wanted to create a movie that would look and feel like it had been made in the way movies have been made for the last hundred years or so, but also a movie at the creative peak of the art form. Technicolor had that right off the bat as a company with a lot of depth. And Technicolor has a history of seeking out and embracing new technology. Technicolor embraced anything we wanted to do to make the movie look like it had been naturally photographed."



Legato says The Jungle Book has opened up a whole new role for VFX in movie-making, beyond creating scenes that would be impossible to film in real life: scenes that would be very challenging and costly to shoot in the real world.



"The Revenant was a great movie but it was an arduous physical undertaking that most participants probably don't want to repeat. It was very hard, very extreme work. Now we have proved we can produce something that fools the eye we can make more of those very difficult movies, but where the audience can't tell the difference between something shot on location and something shot in a comfortable location where you can go back and shoot a scene again."



And, he says, the range of possibilities of state-of-the- art VFX has taken the skills of its practitioners to new heights. "Our visual effects industry and our artists have grown up to the point where they are not just technical people who do wild visual effects scenes. They are filmmakers. They are artists. They are craftsmen of the first order and they are just getting better and better at telling stories on film, and that is to the benefit of everyone."



Listen in on the audio interview, or review the full Q&A visit:



http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/ article/the- future-...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolorpr.com



Andre Rodriguez

323 817 6716

andre.rodriguez@ technicolor.com



Photo:

