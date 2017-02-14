Nearly 1,500 quality lots net $1.1 million at Ahlers & Ogletree's January 14-16 auction in Atlanta

A GIA-certified 6.77-carat modern Champagne diamond ring slipped onto a new finger for $31,000 and a monumental figural hall bench, attributed to R. J. Horner (N.Y., 1853-1922), gaveled for $28,320 at Ahlers & Ogletree's Jan/ 14-16 auction.