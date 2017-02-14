 
February 2017





Meli'sa Morgan Graces Cover of Entrigue Magazine

The "Do Me Baby" R&B vocalist now in the current issue of Entrigue Magazine. February/March 2017
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Award winning author, radio personality and Entrigue Magazine VP Keri D. Singleton Interviews with the iconic R&B vocalist Meli'sa Morgan in this issue of Entrigue Magazine.

ARTICLE SNIPPET

KS: Your cover of Prince's "Do Me Baby", and your monster hit "Fool's Paradise" are just a few of the classic R&B songs in your catalogue that continue to be heard by fans today and, I'm sure, will be for generations to come. What are your thoughts on how these songs have become such classics?

MM: I believe "Do Me Baby" was a song that was meant for me to record, even though Prince wrote and recorded it first. That was a song that the Universe gave to me and I was at the right place at the right time to be able to receive it and record it. With producer Paul Lawrence and me recording my vocals on it...it was magical! Some things have no explanation just that it was meant to be. My version of "Do Me Baby" was meant to be! The single remained a number one song for four weeks! I feel blessed to have that song as part of my music catalogue. Thank you Prince! May he rest in peace. I was honored to perform at his Apollo Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2016. We lost so many great artists last year!

Read full article in this issue of Entrigue Magazine.

Website: http://www.entriguemagazine.com

Purchase Digital Issue for $3.99: http://www.magzter.com/US/Entrigue-Magazine-LLC/Entrigue-Magazine/Entertainment/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Entrigue-Magazine-235166896550133/?fref=ts
