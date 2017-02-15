News By Tag
Baltimore Company Puts Organization Back Into Organizations with "Declutter for a Cause Month"
Left and Right-Brained Unite: Simplify Organizing, LLC® Gets Creative to Help Local Non-Profit Community Arts Program
Simplify's mission is to help individuals and families shed household clutter and create easy organizational systems, but this month, the company plans to extend its reach beyond homeowners' kitchens and garages to assist a local non-profit organization, 901 Arts. The community-based youth arts center provides art and music programs to the children and teens of the Better Waverly neighborhood in Baltimore City. Each year, more than one hundred youths actively participate in art and video production classes, music lessons, homework club, and summer camps offered by 901 Arts.
This past fall, Simplify's owner, Amy Rehkemper, got a call from one of her clients who explained how she tried to donate some craft supplies to 901 Arts, but they had barely any available storage space to accept the useful items. Upon hearing this news, Rehkemper committed to helping the non-profit declutter and organize its arts center and she and her staff offered to work pro bono. "They are doing so much 'right,' but it's time they turn-over their storage areas to the left-brained!"
901 Arts Director, Sarah Tooley, took Rehkemper on a tour of the Center located at 901 Montpeiler Street and shared her frustrations with the disorganization and lack of storage space. "The basement storage room is so stuffed that it's hard for our volunteer teachers to make use of the donations we receive," explained Tooley. "We host many events for the community, like our annual fundraiser 901 Day and even a Haunted House every October, but volunteers have difficulty accessing our decorations and supplies which adds undue stress and wastes time."
After walking through their basement piled high with colorful paint, craft supplies, and costumes spilling out of every corner, Rehkemper took the matter to her team of professional organizers and together they committed to not only help this year, but to do this type of community outreach at least once every year. "We want to help too," said Jill Prevatt, one of Simplify's expert organizers, "it's a pleasure to offer our services to such a terrific charity." Rehkemper and her staff of organizers hope that creating a national holiday "Declutter for a Cause Month" will encourage others who are skilled at organizing to offer free assistance to non-profits in Baltimore, and across the nation. "Non-profits are generally over-worked and under-staffed, so they rarely have time to devote to the actual organization of their organization,"
901 Arts is an integral part of the community's ongoing efforts to build a safer, stronger and more vibrant neighborhood. Director Tooley and her team of artists and musicians anticipate that this organizational make-over will save them time, relieve daily frustrations, and improve their overall productivity so that more energy can be placed on the kids they serve, not the clutter. "This building provides a foundation for our art and music programs," said Director Tooley. "It's a safe place for kids to be creative and express themselves, but for it to run smoothly, we need better organization and systems, so I'm thrilled by Simplify's offer to help. For the sake of all community groups devoted to social change, I hope 'Declutter for a Cause Month' becomes hugely popular!"
About Simplify Organizing, LLC®
Simplify Organizing, LLC® has been clearing clutter and making homes happier since 1999. The company offers hands-on decluttering and organizing services for homeowners in the Baltimore-Washington vicinity. The company's focus is on helping families and specializes in digital photo organizing, household file system set-ups, custom closet design, and will even organize your next move! Owner, Amy Rehkemper, CPO was one of the first Certified Professional Organizers in the U.S. and has been featured on HGTV, Fox 45, WJZ, ABC 2, MPT & WYPR. The company is based in Towson, Maryland, and has been twice-voted Baltimore Magazine's Best of Baltimore. To learn more, please visit www.simplifyorganizing.com.
About 901 Arts
901 Arts is a community-based youth arts center dedicated to providing art and music programs to the children and teens of the Better Waverly neighborhood. They offer a supportive and community-focused space for developing one's creative and leadership abilities. Founded in 2006 by parents and adults in the neighborhood, 901 Arts is a project of the Better Waverly Community Organization.
