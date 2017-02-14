 
Mozart Requiem to be presented in Ontario, California

The Southland Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will present the Mozart Requiem in its entirety on Sunday March 5, 2017 at 4pm at Bethel Congregational Church in Ontario, California
 
 
ONTARIO, Calif. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Southland Symphony Orchestra and Chorus of Ontario, California is pleased to announce our presentation of the profound and exquisite "Requiem" , K. 626, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (the Süssmayr completion).


The performance is under the direction of  Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, Founder, Music Director and Conductor of the orchestra.
The outstanding soloists for this exciting event include LizBeth Lucca, Soprano; Debbie Dey, Alto; Christopher Anderson-West, Tenor; Michael Valentekovic, Bass.

Here is all the essential information:
Who: Southland Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
What: Mozart Requiem K. 626
When: Sunday March 5 at 4pm
Where: Bethel Congregational Church, UCC
536 N Euclid Ave, Ontario California, USA 91762

Cost: Premium Tickets are only $20, and include a very special surprise treat.. Only 30 premium tix available. Tickets may be purchased at the door, or in advance through the orchestra's website, Visit us at http://southlandsymphony.com


General admission is $5 (donation), and includes 6 door prize opportunity tickets,  No one is refused admission for lack of $. Additional doorprize tickets are available for purchase.

Please enjoy our new promo video:
https://vimeo.com/204961659



About the Southland Symphony Orchestra:

The Southland Symphony presented its first concert in Ontario on Sunday, December 11, 2011. The orchestra's founder and director, Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, who had recently relocated to the area, saw a need and an opportunity to bring symphonic music to the larger Ontario Community, a community which was already embracing arts and culture. Since that first concert, we have presented more than 25 free, full-orchestra concerts for this community. We have presented internationally renowned musicians from all over the globe, performing music of the greatest composers of history, and music of great composers still living today.

The Southland Symphony is a non-profit organization, and needs your support to continue presenting these world-class qualirty concerts!

For even more info and to donate to the SSO - visit the symphony website

http://southlandsymphony.com

Dr. Mann says of the orchestra, " Our purpose is to enrich our community by engaging audiences and inspiring a love of music through exciting live symphony performances, innovative programming, and educational outreach."  We offer opportunities for the community to experience the very best in music, "right in their own back-yards."

No long drives to downtown Los Angeles, no expensive parking. Arts and music for our community, in our community.

The Southland Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra, providing fantastic opportunities for qualified musicians to experience and perform live music of the highest quality. We welcome musicians of all ages and from all walks of life: Students and senior citizens, professionals and amateurs: Hobbyist, Professional, Retired…. All are welcome.

Are you a musician, and would you like a chance to participate? Musician Auditions: The Southland Symphony holds ongoing auditions for NEW musician members. Interested musicians should contact us immediately for an audition, by calling (909) 235-9776 or emailing: auditions@southlandsymphony.com

