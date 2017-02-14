News By Tag
Announcing World Yogi Day- Celebration anywhere in the World!
MahaShivratri: The Night of the Yogi Attain the Super-Conscious Mind February 25th, 2017
According to the siddhas and rishis of ancient India, it is possible!
Once a year is the enlightening yogic grace moment- Mahashivratri Awakening grace is blessings of Consciousness to be the Yogi.
Awaken and Be.
For a yogi/ni, Mahashivratri is the Day/Night of Yoga, the time to transcend, transform and evolve. Mahashivratri has been observed as the single most important vortex of time by the yogis and householders in India for thousands of years. Based on the planetary alignment with earth and the lunar cycle, this vortex of time holds the objectives of yoga as in being the Spirit having the human experience; as in being liberated from the limits of the mind and as in having the grace of Source in our daily realities.
Mark this day Feb 25th and schedule your inner journey unto yourself 14 days prior- the Full Moon until New Moon.
Every year, due to a unique astrological alignment, a special night occurs that allows you to make leaps and bounds in your spiritual progress. This is the Great Night of MahaShivratri!
For thousands of years, the yogis have celebrated this night as the single most important day of the year for seekers.
By engaging in yoga and meditation practices during this powerful vortex of time, you can dramatically speed up the process of your own individual evolution in Consciousness.
This day can be celebrated by anyone & anywhere!
