Industry News





Toshiba Imaging Introduces Ultra-Small, 0.7 mm CMOS High-Performance Video Camera for Endoscopes

New Chip-on-Tip (COT) Video Camera from Toshiba Imaging - Ideal for Medical Endoscopy and Industrial Inspection Systems
 
 
Ultra-small 0.7 x 0.7 mm CMOS chip-on-tip video camera system for endoscopy
Ultra-small 0.7 x 0.7 mm CMOS chip-on-tip video camera system for endoscopy
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Toshiba Imaging Introduces Ultra-Small, 0.7 mm CMOS High-Performance Video Camera for Endoscopes

Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc.'s Imaging Systems Division  introduces the IK-CT2, an ultra-small, chip-on-tip video camera system. The innovative, 0.7 x 0.7mm back-side illuminated CMOS sensor features, 220 x 220 pixels, and integrated 120 degree field-of-view glass lens which supports a critical OEM component solution for a variety of small diameter, flexible and rigid scope applications.

The IK-CT2 features Toshiba's advanced color processing with its 12-channel color matrix adjustment, freeze frame, 5 user-programmable settings files, and can be controlled remotely through RS-232. The new system includes the CMOS sensor assembly which fits a 1.0 mm diameter tip, 120 degree field-of-view lens with a focal range of 3 mm to 50 mm, 3.5 meter sensor cable, interface board, and camera control unit (CCU). The CCU delivers superior color accuracy and contrast at 59.94 Hz progressive scan using DVI-D and USB 2.0 outputs. The IK-CT2 is easy to integrate into medical endoscopes and/or industrial inspection systems.

Toshiba Imaging is a division of Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., and a global leader in the manufacture of ultra-compact UltraHD, high definition (HD) and high resolution CMOS and CCD video cameras.  For more information on the new IK-CT2 ultra-small, advanced color video camera for endoscopy, please visit: http://www.toshibacameras.com/products/prod_detail_ikct2.jsp.

 ABOUT THE COMPANIES:

Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. (TAIS), Imaging Systems Division (Irvine, Calif.), is one of the six business units of TAIS and is world renowned for its 3-chip, ultra-compact, superior color and contrast, high definition (HD) and UltraHD video cameras. High performance 3-chip and single sensor HD video systems are available and both camera suites are accompanied by Toshiba's legendary and comprehensive tech support. Toshiba's Imaging Systems Division provides imaging products for the security, medical, scientific and manufacturing markets. TAIS is an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. More information about the advanced video imaging technology, high definition, low-light, high resolution color video cameras and Toshiba's remote head cameras is available at www.toshibacameras.com.

Gary Pitre
***@toshiba.com
Toshiba Imaging Systems Division
***@toshiba.com
Click to Share