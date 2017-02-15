News By Tag
LBE Consulting, PLLC Introduces Tax Coaching Service
Atlanta, Georgia – February 20, 2017 – Atlanta accountant Lorra Brown C. is pleased to announce she has added tax coaching to her firm's services. The new service gives clients a plain-English plan for beating the IRS – legally.
"Traditional tax 'planning' crunches numbers to illustrate 'what-if' scenarios based on future assumptions,"
"Our tax coaching service quizzes clients on their families and homes, jobs, businesses, and investments, then recommends specific strategies and concepts for saving tax," Brown continued. "We package those recommendations in plain English, to deliver the savings they really want."
The fees are tax-deductible dollars. Coaching includes a personalized written report and ongoing maintenance for changing tax laws.
Contact: LBE Consulting, PLLC
Telephone: toll free 877.499.1564
info@lbeconsulting.com (mailto:norm@
Lorra Brown is the president of LBE Consulting, PLLC, a full-service accounting/tax/
Media Contact
Nicole Williams
Marketing Director
8774991564
marketing@lbeconsulting.com
