LBE Consulting, PLLC Introduces Tax Coaching Service

--Atlanta, Georgia – February 20, 2017 – Atlanta accountant Lorra Brown C. is pleased to announce she has added tax coaching to her firm's services. The new service gives clients a plain-English plan for beating the IRS – legally."Traditional tax 'planning' crunches numbers to illustrate 'what-if' scenarios based on future assumptions,"said Brown. "It gives clients dry numbers, in more detail than they need or want. But clients don't want numbers. Clients want.""Our tax coaching service quizzes clients on their families and homes, jobs, businesses, and investments, then recommends specific strategies and concepts for saving tax," Brown continued. "We package those recommendations in plain English, to deliver the savings theywant."The fees are tax-deductible dollars. Coaching includes a personalized written report and ongoing maintenance for changing tax laws.Contact: LBE Consulting, PLLCTelephone: toll free 877.499.1564info@lbeconsulting.com ( mailto:norm@ numbercruncher.com