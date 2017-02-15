 
News By Tag
* Taxes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

LBE Consulting, PLLC Introduces Tax Coaching Service

 
ATLANTA - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- LBE Consulting, PLLC Introduces Tax Coaching Service

Atlanta, Georgia – February 20, 2017 – Atlanta accountant Lorra Brown C. is pleased to announce she has added tax coaching to her firm's services. The new service gives clients a plain-English plan for beating the IRS – legally.

"Traditional tax 'planning' crunches numbers to illustrate 'what-if' scenarios based on future assumptions," said Brown. "It gives clients dry numbers, in more detail than they need or want. But clients don't want numbers. Clients want savings."

"Our tax coaching service quizzes clients on their families and homes, jobs, businesses, and investments, then recommends specific strategies and concepts for saving tax," Brown continued. "We package those recommendations in plain English, to deliver the savings they really want."

The fees are tax-deductible dollars. Coaching includes a personalized written report and ongoing maintenance for changing tax laws.

Contact: LBE Consulting, PLLC

Telephone: toll free 877.499.1564

info@lbeconsulting.com (mailto:norm@numbercruncher.com)

Lorra Brown is the president of LBE Consulting, PLLC, a full-service accounting/tax/financial firm serving Greater Atlanta.  Offices are located in the Peachtree Offices at Lennox on Lenox Road.

Media Contact
Nicole Williams
Marketing Director
8774991564
marketing@lbeconsulting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lbeconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Taxes
Industry:Accounting
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share