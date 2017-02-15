 
February 2017





Tom Greer And Sarah Wade's New Jazz Duet "Say It" Releases Globally!

Tom Greer and Sarah Wade have enjoyed successful solo careers, performing in several regional bands in and around Oklahoma. "Say It" is a musical blending of progressive and classic Jazz styles.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Both Tom and Sarah have diverse musical backgrounds, with Tom focusing on education, teaching voice and composition, while Sarah honed her musical chops performing in plays, choir and as a member of the internationally successful "Sweet Adelines" vocal ensemble. Both ran in the same musical circles and both performed with the local touring band, "Broken Spoke" led by band leader - Big Mike Griffin which backed up one of country music's most successful male artists, Johnny Rodriguez, who recorded a string of number 1 country hits during his career.

After hearing Sarah perform "God Bless The Child" at the Charlie Christain International Music Festival. Tom asked Sarah to record his song "Say It" which was currently in production at the time and due to be released by Star 1 Records, an independent label in California. After the label's managing director, Laura Patterson heard both versions of the song featuring Tom's vocals with the other with Sarah's, it was suggested that the song would really shine featuring both of their vocals as a duet.

"Say It" is now in worldwide release in 140 countries and available is from over 600 download and streaming sites including iTunes, Apple Music,  Amazon, Spotify and, iHeart Radio. The song is currently featured on Music 1 Radio, Jazz http://music1radio.com/jazz with distribution to college and public radio stations throughout the US.

You may preview and download "Say It" directly from Star 1 Entertainment's website:

http://star1ent.com/tom-greer

