Barack Obama Awards Punch TV Studios & Punch Animation, Inc. CEO Joseph Collins
President Barack Obama honors Punch TV Studios and Punch Animation, Inc. CEO Joseph Collins with "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his innovative endeavors in media. Throughout his career, Mr. Collins has effectively portrayed the 'unfilt
Mr. Collins encourages community empowerment, and the need to be proactive to improve and secure a strong future for today's youth. Issues such as employment opportunities, home ownership and entrepreneurship are all areas important to the media mogul.
Punch TV Studios qualified with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through Reg. A of the JOBS Act signed by President Obama and in June of 2016, this media empire launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The flourishing company is the first and only African-American lead company in America currently in the process of an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market and the only company focused on generating thousands of new jobs within the next few yours.
Mr. Collins is continuing to redefine both the media and the community. Highlighting his desire to be both appealing and accessible to the average American, Punch TV Studios' opening price is only $1 per share, making this a golden opportunity for investors.
While awarding the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mr. Collins, President Obama stated "Thank you for helping to address the most pressing needs in your community and our country."
