Barack Obama Awards Punch TV Studios & Punch Animation, Inc. CEO Joseph Collins

President Barack Obama honors Punch TV Studios and Punch Animation, Inc. CEO Joseph Collins with "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his innovative endeavors in media. Throughout his career, Mr. Collins has effectively portrayed the 'unfilt
 
 
IMG_20170217_130306
IMG_20170217_130306
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 35 years of experience in entertainment and media, entrepreneur Joseph Collins receives extensive praise and recognition for being an extraordinary leader and visionary committed to changing the way media is perceived.

Mr. Collins encourages community empowerment, and the need to be proactive to improve and secure a strong future for today's youth. Issues such as employment opportunities, home ownership and entrepreneurship are all areas important to the media mogul.

Punch TV Studios qualified with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through Reg. A of the JOBS Act signed by President Obama and in June of 2016, this media empire launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The flourishing company is the first and only African-American lead company in America currently in the process of an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market and the only company focused on generating thousands of new jobs within the next few yours.

Mr. Collins is continuing to redefine both the media and the community. Highlighting his desire to be both appealing and accessible to the average American, Punch TV Studios' opening price is only $1 per share, making this a golden opportunity for investors.

Punch Animation, Inc., (http://www.punchanimation.com/) formally named Urban Television Network OTCMKTSUBRT is the division of Punch TV Studios that focuses on the development of animated television series and movies for syndication. The emerging company recently hired highly acclaimed animator and producer Leo Sullivan as Chief Operating Officer and legendary Disney animator Floyd Norman as President of Creative Development.

While awarding the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mr. Collins, President Obama stated "Thank you for helping to address the most pressing needs in your community and our country."

"In my Inaugural Address, I stated that we need a new era of responsibility—a recognition on the part of every American that we have duties to ourselves, our Nation and the world. Your volunteer service demonstrated the kind of commitment to your community that moves America a step close to its great promise. Thank you for your devotion to service and for doing all you can to shape a better tomorrow for our great nation."

To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit PunchTVStudios.com. (http://punchtvstudios.com/) For more information on Punch Animation, Inc. visit PunchAnimation.com

Follow the company on Nabukie.com

