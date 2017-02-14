 
R3 Skin Studio Offers $100 off Dermal Filler Treatment until February 28

 
 
Listed Under

TOWNSVILLE, Australia - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- R3 Skin Studio, a destination salon for skincare excellence in Townsville, offers a February special for dermal filler treatment. All clients, men and women, can take advantage of $100 off the regular price for this restorative treatment for their faces. The dermal filler procedure replaces the lost natural hyaluronic acid, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.

The R3 Skin Studio Medical team understand that how their clients feel about themselves is integral to their health and wellbeing. Years of experience have shown how dermal filler treatments enhance appearance and self-image. R3 Studio hopes the $100 off the regular price during February will encourage people to try this procedure. We know they'll be pleased with the results.

Dermal filler treatments are a mainstay of modern skincare. Eventually, everyone experiences a loss of volume and support in the structure of the lower face. The results are noticeable folds between the nose and outside of the lip and fine lines especially around the mouth.

The condition occurs as the body produces less hyaluronic acid which kept the skin hydrated and plumped. A dermal filler procedure injects synthetic hyaluronic acid into the skin. R3 Studio offers a wide range of excellent products. Thicker fillers are injected deep into the skin to replace lost volume. Finer products can be injected into the surface lines and wrinkles.

R3 Skin Studio has complete confidence in all their products. These injectable substances are well researched and tested in reputable laboratories. A high safety profile is a key factor in determining what products are offered.

The specialised medical staff at R3 Skin Studio do free consultations, assess each customer's needs and develop options for treatment. Sometimes one dermal filler session is enough to achieve the desired result. Most clients, however, achieve longer term benefits with a series of sessions using small amounts of filler each time. Each treatment plan is individualised after thorough discussion between the customer and the doctor.

For more information, check out R3 Skin Studios' website (http://www.r3skinstudio.com.au/) or contact them directly (http://www.r3skinstudio.com.au/contact/).

Media Contact
Jan Farquhar
(07) 3103 3668
***@5hmg.com
End
Source:
Email:***@5hmg.com
Posted By:***@5hmg.com Email Verified
