K&R Bash Launches the Get Money Challenge

-- Today, K&R Bash, an e-greetings company that specializes in customized greetings, announced the Get Money Challenge, #knrbashgetmoneychallenge, to promote its new line of products. The challenge aims to reimagine the way people perceive e-greetings."This challenge is unique in many ways," says Rosalyn Warren, co-founder of K&R Bash. "In addition to receiving a personalized e-greeting, the recipient will also collect points to put towards a gift card of choice; thereby ensuring the recipient will use the gift. Because everything is digital, it also reduces the environmental footprint."To participate, simply share the K&R Bash "You've Been Challenged" e-greeting. After being challenged, the person has 5 days to accumulate as many points as possible. Customers can accumulate points by sending and receiving K&R Bash e-greetings, signing up for the K&R Bash newsletter, and sharing the greetings on social media. Each point is worth $1.00. At the end of the challenge the points will be put on an e-gift card of choice. No purchase is necessary to participate and void where prohibited.K&R Bash is an e-greetings company based in Enterprise, AL. Founded in 2016, K&R Bash gives customers the freedom to create unique greetings by uploading their video, images, audio, and text in one of many themed templates. All greetings come with points that users can redeem for an e-gift card of choice.