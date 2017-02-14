 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

New Epipen Competitor launches Crowdsouring Campaign

Renco Medical is releasing an Indiegogo campaign for a new epinephrine pen with an industry first reusable audio instruction carrier.
 
 
Indiegogo_Thumbnail_Small
Indiegogo_Thumbnail_Small
 
CONCORD, N.C. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Minijul PFS

Epinephrine Pen

—PATENT PENDING—

The founder of Renco Medical, Blake Anderson resigned from his medical job 1 and 1/2 years ago to start his own company, Blake Media LLC with Renco Medical working in the background in stealth mode. Creating a new and improved pre-filled epinephrine pen.

Blake started with one mission in mind. To assist in improving peoples lives by doing what is right. In light of what has been going on in the world of health care and rising medicine prices, Blake says, "I became resolved to do something about it".

Having just come out of secret development(patent pending), Renco Medical is releasing a crowdsourcing campaign on Indiegogo for their newly designed epinephrine pre-filled syringe with retractable needle for those that suffer from anaphylactic allergies. It's form factor is highly intuitive and straight forward. It is designed like an ink pen. By creating it to be manual rather than automatic, it fixes the major design flaws by possibly eliminating needle hooking and lacerations unlike the current market leaders and subsequent products by not having to push or jab the device into your leg.

It even comes with a reusable and first of it's kind, carrying case with built-in audio instructions. Producing a greener product then the competition. An optional carrying cases even has built-in washable, reusable antihistamine vials so the user doesn't have to carry around separate bottles or go without all together. Though the company still has to go through their FDA approval, Renco Medical knows this is the right time to come out into the light and show the world that there can be added competitors to help drive down price and give the consumer better options and value.

Renco Medical is launching the Minijul PFS epinephrine pen on Indiegogo the 21st of February to fund the manufacturing of the cases, initial trials of the Minijul PFS during their FDA approval process and the release of the Minijul PFS themselves once they approved.

Visit us at http://www.rencomedical.com

Blake Anderson
***@rencomedical.com
Source:
Email:***@rencomedical.com Email Verified
