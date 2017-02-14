 
The Battlegrounds Mud Run Obstacle Course to Hold Training Days

St. Louis boot camp to prepare runners for upcoming May 20 race
 
 
The Battlegrounds' training program
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Battlegrounds, the area's largest permanent mud run obstacle course, will host pre-race training days on Saturdays, March 18, April 15 and May 6 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.  Runners will preview and experience the course, which is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. next to Cedar Lake Cellars winery and event venue.  A fourth training day will be held at KōR Integrated Fitness, St. Louis' first ninja warrior training course, on Sat., April 1 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at 546 First Capitol Dr. in St. Charles, Mo.

Assault Fitness owner Jason Rulo, who is a member of The Battlegrounds' elite Battle Corps' team, will lead the boot camp training.  Challenges include everything from cargo net climbing and tire dragging to creek crossing and running.

The Battlegrounds next race is Sat., May 20.  Runners can enlist for either a 5k or five-mile mud run where they will experience the demands of more than 30 military-themed obstacles for those who want to test their physical and mental abilities.  Proceeds and a canned food drive held at the mud run will benefit Operation Food Search (OFS), a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education.  The Battlegrounds will work with the ShoeCrew to collect racer's shoes.

Each training day costs $25 per person, and a package deal for all four sessions is available for $75.  All participants must be 18 years of age or older.  Reservations are required, and space is limited.  For more information, call (314) 569-3005 ext. 114 or visit the website at www.thebattlegrounds.com.

Source:The Battlegrounds
