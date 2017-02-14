News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Battlegrounds Mud Run Obstacle Course to Hold Training Days
St. Louis boot camp to prepare runners for upcoming May 20 race
Assault Fitness owner Jason Rulo, who is a member of The Battlegrounds' elite Battle Corps' team, will lead the boot camp training. Challenges include everything from cargo net climbing and tire dragging to creek crossing and running.
The Battlegrounds next race is Sat., May 20. Runners can enlist for either a 5k or five-mile mud run where they will experience the demands of more than 30 military-themed obstacles for those who want to test their physical and mental abilities. Proceeds and a canned food drive held at the mud run will benefit Operation Food Search (OFS), a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. The Battlegrounds will work with the ShoeCrew to collect racer's shoes.
Each training day costs $25 per person, and a package deal for all four sessions is available for $75. All participants must be 18 years of age or older. Reservations are required, and space is limited. For more information, call (314) 569-3005 ext. 114 or visit the website at www.thebattlegrounds.com.
Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse