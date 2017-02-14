 
News By Tag
* IPTV
* Ftth
* Innovative Systems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Muscatine
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Iowa Municipality Moving to IPTV

Innovative Systems has been one of the key vendors selected in delivering IPTV as Muscatine Iowa Power and Water expands with FTTH and IPTV.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* IPTV
* Ftth
* Innovative Systems

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Muscatine - Iowa - US

Subject:
* Awards

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Muscatine Power and Water announced that it has selected Innovative Systems to provide the "middleware" that will power new customer features for video subscribers when MP&W converts the cable system to Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) later this year as part of the Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project.

"Most of the talk about Fiber to the Home up to this point has centered around the possibility of Gigabit Internet speeds," said General Manager, Sal LoBianco, "and the fiber-optic delivery system in conjunction with new hardware driven by Innovative Systems' middleware, will transform our customers' television experience as well."

With nearly 1200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of hardware and software for the independent communications market. The Innovative Systems product lines specialize in telecommunications video, voice and operations support system (OSS) solutions.

"With a long history of working with co-ops, municipalities and privately owned communications companies, we are excited about this partnership with a municipality the size of Muscatine," said Jerry Weber, Innovative Systems VP Video and Voice Services. "We are particularly pleased that Muscatine Power and Water will be deploying the full suite of Innovative IPTV features, which will provide the residents of Muscatine a video service that will be highly competitive long into the future."

As part of the video rollout later this year, MP&W will be replacing current set-top boxes with new generation IPTV equipment which is considerably smaller in size, but packed with many new features driven by the Innovative Systems middleware. Customers can expect an enhanced interactive guide with expanded search and other intuitive features plus network DVR with "Restart" and "Catch-up" capabilities.

"Cable TV revolutionized home entertainment decades ago — opening up new technology and programming choices for viewers," said Erika Cox, Employee and Customer Relations Director. "Now, with the fiber-optic and IPTV technology, customers will have an enhanced user experience and more control and more freedom than before!"

Features of the new IPTV system are numerous, like enhanced On Demand, pay per view and digital music plus access to online streaming services like YouTube, and will be fully ready for 4k Ultra HDTV as customers upgrade their equipment and more 4k programming becomes available from providers. MP&W will provide additional details in the coming weeks through the news media, social media, advertising and mpw.org.

System construction is expected to begin in May followed by neighborhood-level system construction and the first customer cutovers as early as August 2017.

About MP&W

Muscatine Power and Water (MP&W) is a customer-driven, not-for-profit municipal utility, established by the community for the purpose of serving the community responsively, competitively, and responsibly. MP&W provides reliable electricity, high quality water, and state-of-the-art communications services, including video and broadband services, to homes and businesses throughout the Muscatine community at rates below state and national averages with outstanding customer service. MP&W is locally controlled and operated for the benefit and betterment of the community.

About Innovative Systems

Innovative Systems offers the APMAX IMS Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions, as well as eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution, which includes billing, financials, and staking and mapping applications. The new InnoStream server platform offers VOD, C3V0D and cDVR with all software and hardware provided and managed by Innovative Systems. With over 1,200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the independent communications market. For more info, visit their website at www.innovsys.com

Contact
Scott Meyer
***@innovsys.com
End
Source:MP&W
Email:***@innovsys.com Email Verified
Tags:IPTV, Ftth, Innovative Systems
Industry:Telecom
Location:Muscatine - Iowa - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innovative Systems News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share