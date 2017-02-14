News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Iowa Municipality Moving to IPTV
Innovative Systems has been one of the key vendors selected in delivering IPTV as Muscatine Iowa Power and Water expands with FTTH and IPTV.
"Most of the talk about Fiber to the Home up to this point has centered around the possibility of Gigabit Internet speeds," said General Manager, Sal LoBianco, "and the fiber-optic delivery system in conjunction with new hardware driven by Innovative Systems' middleware, will transform our customers' television experience as well."
With nearly 1200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of hardware and software for the independent communications market. The Innovative Systems product lines specialize in telecommunications video, voice and operations support system (OSS) solutions.
"With a long history of working with co-ops, municipalities and privately owned communications companies, we are excited about this partnership with a municipality the size of Muscatine," said Jerry Weber, Innovative Systems VP Video and Voice Services. "We are particularly pleased that Muscatine Power and Water will be deploying the full suite of Innovative IPTV features, which will provide the residents of Muscatine a video service that will be highly competitive long into the future."
As part of the video rollout later this year, MP&W will be replacing current set-top boxes with new generation IPTV equipment which is considerably smaller in size, but packed with many new features driven by the Innovative Systems middleware. Customers can expect an enhanced interactive guide with expanded search and other intuitive features plus network DVR with "Restart" and "Catch-up" capabilities.
"Cable TV revolutionized home entertainment decades ago — opening up new technology and programming choices for viewers," said Erika Cox, Employee and Customer Relations Director. "Now, with the fiber-optic and IPTV technology, customers will have an enhanced user experience and more control and more freedom than before!"
Features of the new IPTV system are numerous, like enhanced On Demand, pay per view and digital music plus access to online streaming services like YouTube, and will be fully ready for 4k Ultra HDTV as customers upgrade their equipment and more 4k programming becomes available from providers. MP&W will provide additional details in the coming weeks through the news media, social media, advertising and mpw.org.
System construction is expected to begin in May followed by neighborhood-
About MP&W
Muscatine Power and Water (MP&W) is a customer-driven, not-for-profit municipal utility, established by the community for the purpose of serving the community responsively, competitively, and responsibly. MP&W provides reliable electricity, high quality water, and state-of-the-
About Innovative Systems
Innovative Systems offers the APMAX IMS Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions, as well as eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution, which includes billing, financials, and staking and mapping applications. The new InnoStream server platform offers VOD, C3V0D and cDVR with all software and hardware provided and managed by Innovative Systems. With over 1,200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the independent communications market. For more info, visit their website at www.innovsys.com
Contact
Scott Meyer
***@innovsys.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse