 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Cultivate
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Durham
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Cultivate Accepted into SXSW Music Startup Spotlight

 
DURHAM, N.C. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Cultivate has been accepted to participate in SXSW's 2017 Music Startup Spotlight which takes place in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, March 14th. SXSW is a conference that celebrates the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The SXSW Music Startup Spotlight will showcase 20 of the most innovative new companies in the music world.

According to Joe Bell, CEO of Cultivate, "We're excited to participate in the SXSW Startup Spotlight and continue to bring international attention to the innovative technology that is coming out of Durham, NC."

Cultivate is automated, data informed marketing. The system will be launching with music as its beachhead market before expanding into other industries. For more information visit www.cultivate.social

For an example of how the system works, imagine you're a musician with an upcoming release. You give the Cultivate system information about your release and it creates a tailored marketing plan for you. It generates and optimizes content for platforms, effectively hacking exposure algorithms, and posts on your behalf at optimal engagement times. It does for users what an outsourced marketing agency does for its clients.

Cultivate is a marketing agency in a box that automates the marketing process and abstracts the complexity from social media. It is the synthesis of marketing knowledge and technology.

Contact
Cultivate
***@cultivate.social
End
Source:
Email:***@cultivate.social Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Cultivate, Technology
Industry:Marketing
Location:Durham - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share