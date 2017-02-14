News By Tag
Cultivate Accepted into SXSW Music Startup Spotlight
According to Joe Bell, CEO of Cultivate, "We're excited to participate in the SXSW Startup Spotlight and continue to bring international attention to the innovative technology that is coming out of Durham, NC."
Cultivate is automated, data informed marketing. The system will be launching with music as its beachhead market before expanding into other industries. For more information visit www.cultivate.social
For an example of how the system works, imagine you're a musician with an upcoming release. You give the Cultivate system information about your release and it creates a tailored marketing plan for you. It generates and optimizes content for platforms, effectively hacking exposure algorithms, and posts on your behalf at optimal engagement times. It does for users what an outsourced marketing agency does for its clients.
Cultivate is a marketing agency in a box that automates the marketing process and abstracts the complexity from social media. It is the synthesis of marketing knowledge and technology.
