News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
What do Makeup, Comics and Graffiti have in common???
A graffiti subscription box. What will they think of next???
The search for supplies can be quite challenging, even for street artists residing in major cities. Additionally, online shipping can be robustly expensive for just one or two items, and most stores do not have the combination of items needed that the artist seeks. So what is Madbomr's solution? To give their subscribers a chance to try new products while receiving some of the most coveted items for a discounted price with free shipping. Included in every months subscription, Madbomr partners up with a featured brand. For their first box, Madbomr is featuring the prolific website "Sprayplanet"
Graffiti artists are rapidly growing and becoming passionate about their art expression more than ever! Thanks to Banksy, most people are familiar with the craft. Artistic signatures are found on local walls, abandoned buildings, trains, bridges, subways and art districts. Some people view graffiti as vandalism, while others view it as adding character to the city. To some it is attractive while to others, it is considered ugly scribble. Some graffiti is legal and some is not. The views on graffiti may be very different but everyone can agree on one thing; this art form makes a statement and is gaining recognition by the art community on a broader scale. Madbomr takes this widespread opportunity with the goal to encourage self-expression through art at an affordable price.
Contact
Allison Bradley
***@uprfirm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse