Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Grande Ballroom: Detroit's Rock 'n' Roll Palace
The Grande Ballroom: Detroit's Rock 'n' Roll Palace is an addition to The History Press. Written by local author Leo Early, with a foreword by Russ Gibb, the book features more than 100 images and explores the history of the Detroit landmark.
In the 1920s, a jewel of Detroit entertainment arose on the Westside—the Grande Ballroom. The venue flourished under the ownership of infamous gambler Harry Weitzman and management of dance scion Paul Strasburg. The advent of rock 'n' roll pushed the ballroom into hard times, but in 1966, local schoolteacher and disc jockey Russ Gibb resurrected it with the promise of live rock music. The new psychedelic ballroom style attracted scores of suburban baby boomers and helped launch the careers of local legends like the MC5, Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper and Ted Nugent. Soon the ballroom's prestige attracted international acts like Cream, the Who and the Jeff Beck Group. Detroit music history expert Leo Early celebrates this beloved venue.
Highlights from The Grande Ballroominclude:
· The book includes a history of The Grand River - Joy entertainment district, a popular destination from the 1920s through the War years.
· Learn about the Grande's owner, the infamous Harry Weitzman, a mob-connected gambler, land speculator and entrepreneur.
· A classic example of 1920s Detroit architecture, the Grande's design and superior acoustics were not accidental. The book includes details about the architects and the building's blueprints.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
17111 Haggerty Road
Northville, MI 48168
When: Saturday, March 4th, 2016 at 7:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
