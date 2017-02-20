 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Fantasypros Draft Wizard Awarded Best Fantasy Sports Tool 2016 By Fantasy Sports Trade Association

FantasyPros continues streak of winning best/most valuable fantasy sports tool for the past 4 years in a row.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- FantasyPros, the leading platform for expert fantasy sports advice, received their 4th consecutive award for best/most valuable fantasy sports tool. Their Draft Wizard suite of tools took home the 2016 Fantasy Sports Trade Association (FSTA) award for "Best Fantasy Sports Web Service/Tools, Non-Daily" at this year's FSTA conference held in Nashville, TN.

Draft Wizard is the gold standard for draft preparation, with nearly 10 million mock drafts started in 2016. The updates for 2016 included major enhancements to mock draft simulation performance, draft preparation, and live draft assistance during real fantasy drafts.

With major updates already launched and with more planned for 2017, the FantasyPros team will continue to improve the class leading Draft Wizard, delivering benefits for season-long fantasy sports enthusiasts for all major sports (baseball, football, and basketball).

With Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) still a core focal point alongside a constantly evolving suite of tools and reports, fantasy sports enthusiasts continue to win league championships with the aid of FantasyPros' advice every season.

Draft Wizard features:

• Fast and easy mock draft simulations, including support for auction drafts.
• Live draft assistant for stress-free real drafts.
• Advanced league and draft configuration options.
• Support for auction leagues, custom scoring, and keepers.
• Advanced cheat sheet tools.
• Powerful post-draft analysis.
• Easy to use interface.

"We're really happy that both our customers and the fantasy sports industry recognizes the innovation and value we pack into Draft Wizard," said David Kim, FantasyPros CEO. "We look forward to continuously improving our offering and hope to deliver fantasy sports championships to more users in 2017. "

Draft Wizard is available on the web: http://draftwizard.fantasypros.com.

Draft Wizard on Apple iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fantasypros-draft-wizard-...

Draft Wizard on Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fantasypros.draftwizard.mlb

About FantasyPros

FantasyPros aggregates and rates expert advice from around the web to make it easy for fantasy players to receive accurate advice. Their suite of products and services include Expert Accuracy Ratings; a Draft Wizard™ service that provides a full suite of preseason tools; a Who Should I Start? tool that instantly provides recommendations from all the experts, and a My Playbook™ tool that imports your fantasy league and provides personalized news and advice. FantasyPros also helps industry experts by providing tools that make it easier to produce and publish high quality fantasy content. FantasyPros is a privately held company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More information regarding FantasyPros can be found at http://www.fantasypros.com/
Click to Share