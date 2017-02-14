News By Tag
Miami-Dade Youth Fair signs on with world's largest mobile amusement company through 2020
Florida's largest fair extends contract for rides, games and food services with North American Midway Entertainment.
"We have been partners with the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition since 1979," said Danny Huston, president of North American Midway Entertainment. "We are excited and appreciative to announce today four more years of our continued collaboration and success in Miami. This year we will debut our new high-speed roller coaster, the Bulletrain."
The Youth Fair's 2017 dates are March 23-April 16, except for March 27-28 and April 3-4, when the Fairgrounds will be closed.
"The Youth Fair promises to host another year of exciting midway entertainment, from thrilling rides to tasty fair food and riveting games, all provided by the world's largest mobile amusement company with a strong record of safety. We look forward to another four-year working relationship with North American Midway Entertainment and its dedicated, hard-working staff," said Robert Hohenstein, president and CEO of The Youth Fair.
The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition (The Youth Fair) is the largest charity event in South Florida. The not-for-profit association is dedicated to promoting education and agriculture while showcasing and rewarding youth achievement and providing quality family entertainment, all without taxpayer dollars. The annual Youth Fair exhibits more than 58,000 student projects to more than 612,000 Youth Fair guests and awards more than $460,000 annually in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to students. To date, The Youth Fair has presented well over $11 million to the Miami-Dade community. It received the 2016 Trustee of the Year award from the South Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a finalist for the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce 2016 Diamond Award for Large Non-Profit. It was recognized in 2015 as the Leisure & Entertainment Services Firm of the Year by the Latin Builder's Association, the Non-Profit Organization of the Year by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and was the Diamond Award Winner for Outstanding Hospitality Entity by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. The Fair Exposition Center, which is the second largest convention center in Miami-Dade County, hosts an additional 70 community events each year. Visit http://www.thefair.me/
North American Midway Entertainment provides a wholesome and safe midway experience to more than 15 million fairgoers every year in 20 states and four Canadian provinces. The company boasts an inventory of more than 200 rides. Founded in 2004, the company is based in Farmland, Ind.
Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
305-372-1234
***@wraggcasas.com
